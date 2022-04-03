UEFA Champions League: Predicting the Likely Winners in the Quarterfinals

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) will be back in action next week to serve football fans with some mouth-watering ties. Undoubtedly, the Champions League last-16 tie produced some mesmerizing and memorable scenes. Eight teams were sent into the quarter-finals while the other eight were sent packing.

Unarguably, the knockout stages of the UCL are greatly anticipated by a lot of football fans as ties are decided over two legs. This year's campaign has incorporated a new rule as UEFA abolished the away goal tiebreaker at the start of the campaign. The first leg of the quarter-finals will take place on April 5 and 6, respectively, while the second leg will take place on April 12 and 13.

With the competition now in one of its hottest stages, there are many talking points as to who will progress to the semi-finals.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League: Predicting the Likely Winners in the Quarter Finals

Having turned the tables around against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions league last-16, 13-time champions Real Madrid will be locking horns with the current holders in the last eight. A repeat of last season's semi-final will take place in the tie.

Whilst off-field problems still persist for Chelsea, it's been business as usual on the pitch for Thomas Tuchel's men. They have managed to win all but one of their games ever since the sanctions were introduced. They lost 1-4 at home to Brentford in dramatic fashion on 2 April. However, as current holders, Chelsea have the required experience to navigate their way through Europe's premier club competition.

While Chelsea will be keen to repeat what they did to Los Blacos last season after they humbled them on a 3-1 aggregate, it will be a deja vu for Carlo Ancelotti's men. Amazingly, Chelsea have never tasted defeat against Real Madrid in any European competition.

As such, Carlo Ancelotti will be keen to re-write the history books when they face Thomas Tuchel's men this time around. That being said, Real Madrid are unpredictable, especially in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League. After coming back from two goals behind to defeat Mauricio Pochettino's PSG, other teams will definitely be kind of wary about them.

Karim Benzema has been the backbone of Los Merengues in their past few matches as he has been firing from all angles. His importance showed after Barcelona ran the riot as the Santiago Bernabéu in his absence. With Benzema back in the squad, Real Madrid are prognotiscated winners of this tie.

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid

Football Daily @footballdaily | Champions League Semi-Final draw



Man City/Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea/Real Madrid



Benfica/Liverpool vs Villarreal/Bayern Munich | Champions League Semi-Final drawMan City/Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea/Real MadridBenfica/Liverpool vs Villarreal/Bayern Munich 🚨 | Champions League Semi-Final drawMan City/Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea/Real MadridBenfica/Liverpool vs Villarreal/Bayern Munich https://t.co/Nq5XzLlj84

Guardiola's men will be keen to reach the finals once again after defeating Borussia Dortmund and PSG in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively in last year's campaign. Only to get beaten by Chelsea in the finals.

However, Diego Simeone's men are renowned for a mix of their ''dark arts''. Having ended Manchester United's hopes for silverware this season by eliminating them in the last-16, they will be optimistic about creating another upset. Atletico Madrid look well drilled, especially when they are the underdogs in a tie.

Although they are showing signs of deficiencies in La Liga, they should not be underrated. Their performances against Manchester United over two legs auspicates that they can always find a way to hurt top-dog teams.

The last meeting between the two managers in the UEFA Champions League was in the 2015-16 semi-finals when Atletico Madrid eliminated Bayern Munich on away goals. However, this will be the first time Atletico and Manchester City will meet in an official game. Atletico's result against the English sides has been a mixed one so far.

The former Barcelona manager knows Atletico Madrid are very resilient in games like this hence, he will approach the game tactically. Manchester City have also been at their very best in the UCL and are tipped to pip Diego Simeone's men in this tie.

Benfica vs Liverpool

While Chelsea and Manchester City could be furious with the result of the draw, Liverpool will be thankful for how it panned out for them. Being paired with Benfica was a kind draw for Jurgen Klopp's men. Like Tuchel, Klopp was happy not to be paired with an English side at this stage of the competition.

The Portuguese giants are undoubtedly the weakest side at this stage after brushing aside fancied Ajax. However, they face the uphill task of eliminating a rampant Liverpool side. The Reds have proved impregnable in their last 16 matches across all competing [W15, L1].

Whilst Liverpool are chasing an unprecedented quadruple this season, their fixture ahead of the second-leg could impact their qualification chances. They will face Manchester City four days before the second-leg at Anfield for the Premier League title decider.

However, they have an in-depth squad and can always count on the likes of Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, and Mohamed Salah to help them glide through many obstacles. They are expected to emerge as winners of this UEFA Champions League tie after stellar outings.

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums



Bundesliga x9

DFL Supercup x6

DFB-Pokal x5

Champions League x2

Club World Cup x2

Super Cup x2



One of the great goalkeepers of all time



@ChampionsLeague Manuel Neuer turns 36 today 🥳Bundesliga x9DFL Supercup x6DFB-Pokal x5Champions League x2Club World Cup x2Super Cup x2One of the great goalkeepers of all time Manuel Neuer turns 36 today 🥳🏆 Bundesliga x9🏆 DFL Supercup x6🏆 DFB-Pokal x5🏆 Champions League x2🏆 Club World Cup x2🏆 Super Cup x2One of the great goalkeepers of all time 👏🎥 @ChampionsLeague https://t.co/8Ztqt32FgZ

This will be another nervy tie in this year's UEFA Champions League last-eight. Julian Nagelsmann's men will be ready for a tougher test, having comfortably navigated the last-16.

Unlike Salzburg, of course, the Yellow Submarine will pose a greater threat to the Bavarians. They showed other teams how dangerous they can be after demolishing Juventus. They will be keen to move further after winning the Europa League last season.

But what Bayern did to Salzburg in the second the of the second leg of the UEFA Champions League last-16 could make anyone think if Unai Emery's men can progress to the semis. With Robert Lewandowski fit and doing what he does best, Bayen will fancy their chances of progressing.

