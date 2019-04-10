UEFA Champions League: Top 5 all-time goal scorers in quarterfinals

UEFA Champions League is the most elite tournament in club football, which sees the best clubs in Europe battle each season to try and win this lustrous prize.

Because of this, there is a great sense of history embedded in this tournament, as many of the all-time great teams and players have all played and even won this tournament.

Although winning the trophy itself is the ultimate prize, for forwards being the top goalscorer is also of huge importance.

Whilst scoring in the Champions League is impressive in itself, the ability to carry on this form in the later more difficult rounds of the competition is another matter entirely.

As this season's Champions League is currently at the quarter-final stage, with the first two matches having already been played, it seemed worthwhile to look at the all-time top 5 goalscorers in the quarterfinals in the Champions League era.

#5 Filippo Inzaghi (9 goals)

Filippo Inzaghi was one of Italy's best players during the late 90s and 2000s

Italian great, Filippo Inzaghi comes in at fourth on the list with a total of 9 goals in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Filippo Inzaghi was one of the best strikers in the world during the late 90s and 2000s, and helped his teams win a host of trophies in this period

Although he didn't possess the technical abilities of some of his contemporaries like Brazilian Ronaldo or Thierry Henry, he was an intelligent striker who was able to score goals through his exceptional understanding of the game.

As well as being a great player for Italy and also for Juventus and AC Milan in the Serie A, Inzaghi was also exceptional in the Champions League.

The statistic that reveals this best is his 70 goals in all European Club competitions which place him in 4th behind only Ronaldo, Messi, and Raúl!

