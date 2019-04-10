×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

UEFA Champions League: Top 5 all-time goal scorers in quarterfinals

Jakob Haugerud
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
28   //    10 Apr 2019, 21:38 IST


UEFA Champions League is the most elite tournament in club football, which sees the best clubs in Europe battle each season to try and win this lustrous prize.

Because of this, there is a great sense of history embedded in this tournament, as many of the all-time great teams and players have all played and even won this tournament.

Although winning the trophy itself is the ultimate prize, for forwards being the top goalscorer is also of huge importance.

Whilst scoring in the Champions League is impressive in itself, the ability to carry on this form in the later more difficult rounds of the competition is another matter entirely. 

As this season's Champions League is currently at the quarter-final stage, with the first two matches having already been played, it seemed worthwhile to look at the all-time top 5 goalscorers in the quarterfinals in the Champions League era.

#5 Filippo Inzaghi (9 goals)

Filippo Inzaghi was one of Italy's best players during the late 90s and 2000s
Filippo Inzaghi was one of Italy's best players during the late 90s and 2000s

Italian great, Filippo Inzaghi comes in at fourth on the list with a total of 9 goals in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Filippo Inzaghi was one of the best strikers in the world during the late 90s and 2000s, and helped his teams win a host of trophies in this period

Although he didn't possess the technical abilities of some of his contemporaries like Brazilian Ronaldo or Thierry Henry, he was an intelligent striker who was able to score goals through his exceptional understanding of the game.

Advertisement

As well as being a great player for Italy and also for Juventus and AC Milan in the Serie A, Inzaghi was also exceptional in the Champions League.

The statistic that reveals this best is his 70 goals in all European Club competitions which place him in 4th behind only Ronaldo, Messi, and Raúl!



1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Leisure Reading
Jakob Haugerud
ANALYST
Top 5 all-time goal scorers in the Champions League
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19, Quarterfinals: Predictions
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19 Golden Boot: Top Contenders at the start of April 2019
RELATED STORY
Champions League watch: Top scorers so far this season
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: 5 Players who will be under the spotlight in the quarterfinals
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Top 5 most in-form attackers right now
RELATED STORY
Predictions for UEFA Champions League Quarter Finals
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 5 best teams to have won the UCL in the 21st century 
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League news: We can expect Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi going head-to-head in the final this year - Alan Shearer
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Draw: Two possible mouthwatering quarterfinals that would be great for the tournament
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Quarter-finals
FT LIV POR
2 - 0
 Liverpool vs Porto
FT TOT MAN
1 - 0
 Tottenham vs Manchester City
Tomorrow AJA JUV 12:30 AM Ajax vs Juventus
Tomorrow MAN BAR 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Barcelona
17 Apr JUV AJA 12:30 AM Juventus vs Ajax
17 Apr BAR MAN 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Manchester United
18 Apr POR LIV 12:30 AM Porto vs Liverpool
18 Apr MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
European Qualifiers
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us