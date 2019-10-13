×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Estonia v Germany preview, where to watch in the US, live stream details, TV schedule and more

Ferdie
ANALYST
Preview
6   //    13 Oct 2019, 14:32 IST

Joachim Low's Germany are considered to be a team in transition but they're still a dangerous proposition
Joachim Low's Germany are considered to be a team in transition but they're still a dangerous proposition

Perhaps David versus Goliath is not the most accurate way to portray Estonia's upcoming clash against Germany but it comes close. The 2014 world champions have won all four out of their last four meetings against Estonia, banging in 19 goals in those meetings whilst conceding just one.

Throughout their qualifying phase for UEFA Euro 2020, Estonia have won just one point which came in their last game, a scoreless draw against Belarus. The home side might be hoping for some complacency from their opposition but it is unlikely that they will find any. Germany cannot afford to lose points as they go into the last three group fixtures.

The last time these two teams met, Joachim Low's side were 8-0 winners over Estonia, and the home side will hope to avoid such a whipping this time. It'll be a difficult ask of them as Germany have plenty of threat in attack, led by Serge Gnabry who has been in imperious form for both club and country lately.

If Germany turn up in the mood to do some damage, there is little that Estonia will be able to offer in resistance. Low may be keen to try some of his untested players in this fixture which may mitigate some of the dread for the Estonians.

Kick-off information

Date: 13 October 2019

Time: 12:00pm PDT

Venue: A. Le Coq Arena

Where to watch Estonia versus Germany in the US?

Viewers in the US can catch the game live on ESPN+, fuboTV, TUDN USA, and TUDN En Vivo. The game can also be streamed live on the ESPN App. In Canada, audiences can tune in to TSN2 and TSN GO.

Tags:
European Qualifiers Germany Football Serge Gnabry
Advertisement
Advertisement
European Qualifiers
Matches Points Table
Qualifying Round - Week 7
FT KAZ CYP
1 - 2
 Kazakhstan vs Cyprus
FT BEL EST
0 - 0
 Belarus vs Estonia
FT NET NOR
3 - 1
 Netherlands vs Northern Ireland
FT SLO WAL
1 - 1
 Slovakia vs Wales
FT CRO HUN
3 - 0
 Croatia vs Hungary
FT LAT POL
0 - 3
 Latvia vs Poland
FT NOR SLO
2 - 1
 North Macedonia vs Slovenia
FT AUS ISR
3 - 1
 Austria vs Israel
FT RUS SCO
4 - 0
 Russia vs Scotland
FT BEL SAN
9 - 0
 Belgium vs San Marino
FT MON BUL
0 - 0
 Montenegro vs Bulgaria
FT CZE ENG
2 - 1
 Czech Republic vs England
FT UKR LIT
2 - 0
 Ukraine vs Lithuania
FT POR LUX
3 - 0
 Portugal vs Luxembourg
FT TUR ALB
1 - 0
 Turkey vs Albania
FT ICE FRA
0 - 1
 Iceland vs France
FT AND MOL
1 - 0
 Andorra vs Moldova
FT GEO REP
0 - 0
 Georgia vs Republic of Ireland
FT DEN SWI
1 - 0
 Denmark vs Switzerland
FT FAR ROM
0 - 3
 Faroe Islands vs Romania
FT BOS FIN
4 - 1
 Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Finland
FT NOR SPA
1 - 1
 Norway vs Spain
FT MAL SWE
0 - 4
 Malta vs Sweden
FT LIE ARM
1 - 1
 Liechtenstein vs Armenia
FT ITA GRE
2 - 0
 Italy vs Greece
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us