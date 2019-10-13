UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Estonia v Germany preview, where to watch in the US, live stream details, TV schedule and more

Ferdie FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 6 // 13 Oct 2019, 14:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Joachim Low's Germany are considered to be a team in transition but they're still a dangerous proposition

Perhaps David versus Goliath is not the most accurate way to portray Estonia's upcoming clash against Germany but it comes close. The 2014 world champions have won all four out of their last four meetings against Estonia, banging in 19 goals in those meetings whilst conceding just one.

Throughout their qualifying phase for UEFA Euro 2020, Estonia have won just one point which came in their last game, a scoreless draw against Belarus. The home side might be hoping for some complacency from their opposition but it is unlikely that they will find any. Germany cannot afford to lose points as they go into the last three group fixtures.

The last time these two teams met, Joachim Low's side were 8-0 winners over Estonia, and the home side will hope to avoid such a whipping this time. It'll be a difficult ask of them as Germany have plenty of threat in attack, led by Serge Gnabry who has been in imperious form for both club and country lately.

If Germany turn up in the mood to do some damage, there is little that Estonia will be able to offer in resistance. Low may be keen to try some of his untested players in this fixture which may mitigate some of the dread for the Estonians.

Kick-off information

Date: 13 October 2019

Time: 12:00pm PDT

Venue: A. Le Coq Arena

Where to watch Estonia versus Germany in the US?

Viewers in the US can catch the game live on ESPN+, fuboTV, TUDN USA, and TUDN En Vivo. The game can also be streamed live on the ESPN App. In Canada, audiences can tune in to TSN2 and TSN GO.