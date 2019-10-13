UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Liechtenstein v Italy preview, where to watch in the US, live stream details, TV schedule and more

Ferdie FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 3 // 13 Oct 2019, 16:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Italy qualified for UEFA Euro 2020 with a win over Greece.

Having already secured their place in next summer's UEFA Euro 2020, Italy will travel to face Liechtenstein on October 14th. In their previous meeting, Liechtenstein had a man sent off at half-time and by the break were trailing the Italians 0-4. Italy would go on to win that game 6-0 while registering 41 shots, 12 of which were on target. That seems like a trigger happy team but one that absolutely dominated Liechtenstein.

Roberto Mancini will hope for more of the same when they face each other once again, although their hosts might be feeling better about themselves after two consecutive draws that have helped them put two points on the board in this group.

Neither sides will have illusions of the task at hand because Italy has already qualified for UEFA Euro 2020 with their victory over Greece but will want to keep their winning habit going, while Liechtenstein hunt for their first win in the group.

Roberto Mancini may be keen to give the likes of Cristiano Biraghi, Moise Kean, and Nicolo Zaniolo some time on the pitch as they've now sealed passage for next year's tournament. It will provide valuable exposure on the pitch for young talent while also take the pressure off, allowing them to show what they can add to this Italy side.

Others like Pavoletti and veteran striker Quagliarella will hope for some time on the pitch as well. Roberto Mancini will have to find the right balance in the squad that can get him a win but also give some of his promising players a chance.

Kick-off Information

Date: 15 October 2019

Time: 11:45 PDT

Venue: Rheinpark Stadion

Where to watch Liechtenstein versus Italy in the US?

The game will be telecast live in the US on ESPN+ and fuboTV. The game will also be streamed live on the ESPN App. Those in Canada can catch the game on TSN GO.