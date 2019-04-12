UEFA Europa League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Arsenal won against Napoli

Arsenal love to play at home, eh? It was yet again a destructive performance at home from the Gunners as they outclassed the men from Naples in each and every battle that transpired on the pitch. Carlo Ancelotti's side had no answer to the high-octane, pressing and intensity-filled football Arsenal had deployed last night like they often do at the Emirates.

Honestly, the game should have ended with a 4-0 or 5-0 scoreline, if Arsenal's forwards were a bit more clinical in front of the goal. Lacazette was set up twice by Auba in the first half, but the Frenchman failed to connect a shot. Ramsey scored the first goal, but he had a brilliant chance to bag a brace as Mkhitaryan provided him with a perfect low-cross, only to see him put it over the crossbar. Aubameyang also had his chances but it certainly was an off day for Arsenal's fiery striking duo.

However, it was not just Arsenal who were missing chances. Insigne had two glorious opportunities to alter the scoreline, but the Italian winger failed in both instances. Mertens was pretty silent throughout the game, whereas Milik after coming on the in the second half, looked a threat to deal with.

The game ended in a fair way for both the sides, as Arsenal were lucky enough to claim a clean sheet and Napoli were lucky enough not to concede two or three more goals. The Gunners, however, dominated Napoli from the first whistle, and these are the three reasons why they registered a comfortable victory over the Italians.

#3 The return of Lucas Torreira

If there is one player who Arsenal really missed last weekend at Goodison Park, it was Lucas Torreira. The 22-year-old has shot to prominence in style, with his eye-catching football a subject of admiration amongst fans. His inch-perfect tackles are a treat to watch, and despite being the shortest player on the field, he ran riots last night.

Napoli's midfield was in shambles, as the likes of Fabian Ruiz and Allan could not outperform Arsenal's midfield. Lucas Torreira won tackles with ease, and catapulted counter attacks which often lead to clear cut chances for the Gunners. Arsenal did not really miss Granit Xhaka's presence, and it was certainly a 10/10 performance from the two of Arsenal's midfielders.

Lucas Torreira has served his 3-match ban and will be available for selection when Arsenal travel to Watford, a game which could define Arsenal's league standing. The return of Torreira will be an immense boost for Arsenal, and Unai Emery would likely unravel the cause of such a terrible away form, grabbing the 3 vital points at Vicarage Road.

