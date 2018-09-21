Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
UEFA Europa League 2018-19: 5 talking points from MatchDay 1

Vishal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
917   //    21 Sep 2018, 03:07 IST

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup
UEFA Europa League Trophy

The UEFA Europa League 2018-19 group stage matches started from 20th September 2018. This year the Europa League will feature the English giants Arsenal and Chelsea, the likes of Sevilla and Villarreal from Spain and AC Milan along with Lazio from Italy.

Here are the 5 main talking points from Matchday 1 of the UEFA Europa League 2018-19:

1. Sevilla wins big against Standard Liege, while Betis are held off to a draw at Olympiacos:

Sevilla started their Europa League campaign this season at home against Belgian side Standard Liege. Sevilla has had a rocky start so far in La Liga this season with losses to Betis and Getafe and are on 4 points from 4 games. 

Sevilla started the match with a 3-4-3 formation with Ben Yedder up front supported by Franco Vasquez and Quincy Promes. Ever Banega scored from a free kick in the 8th minute to give the home side a 1-0 lead. Liege equalized in the 39th minute scored by Djenepo, but Sevilla regained the lead through a Franco Vasquez goal assisted by Jesus Navas. 


Sevilla v Ujpest - UEFA Europa League Second Qualifying Round: 1st leg
Sevilla won against Belgian side Standard Liege

Sevilla added three more in the second half with Ben Yedder scoring twice and Banega scoring another from the penalty spot. Pablo Machin's men would like to continue this form in La Liga as well as they take on Levante next.


Frosinone Calcio v Real Betis - Pre-Season Friendly
Betis drew away at Olympiacos

Sevilla's Basque neighbors Real Betis also started their campaign in the Europa League with a trip to Olympiacos in Greece. Club captain Joaquin started the match for Betis alongside LoCelso in midfield. Betis and Olympiacos failed to convert any of their chances throughout the match resulting in a goalless draw.

1 / 5 NEXT
