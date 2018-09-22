Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
UEFA Europa League 2018/19 : Top 3 players from Arsenal vs FC Vorskla Poltava

Annmay Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
470   //    22 Sep 2018, 21:29 IST

Arsenal v Vorskla Poltava - UEFA Europa League - Group E
Arsenal v Vorskla Poltava - UEFA Europa League - Group E

Arsenal kicked off their 2018/19 European campaign against Ukranian side FC Vorskla Poltava on Thursday at the Emirates. The gunners got off on the right foot as they beat FC Vorskla 4-2.

Unai Emery's squad rotation saw the likes of Torreira, Bernd Leno and Rob Holding starting for the first time in the season while youngster Emile Smith Rowe made his first appearance for the first team as he came on in the 70th minute. With a brace from Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and goals from Danny Welbeck and Mesut Özil, Arsenal was able to cruise through the fixture and start their Europa league season on a high. Here are three performances that stood out during the night in London.

#1. Alex Iwobi

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League
Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

Europa League is a competition that can allow flexible squad rotation for managers especially in the early stages. This is a benefit for the manager in two aspects - he can rest important players for the weekend and he can also give the substitutes a chance to prove why they deserve to start.

Alex Iwobi is one such substitute player. He has only started in the Chelsea game this season and saw this game as a huge opportunity to break into the starting 11. Alex Iwobi has been in Arsenal for a long time, coming from the academy and shining on the main stage. He has always been a determined and skilful player with tremendous potential.

However, his form is usually inconsistent and according to many, he has failed to mature his game. But Alex Iwobi seems to be thriving under new management. He looked sharper, stronger and much more mature in the Chelsea game in the Premier League this season.

A starting position in the game against FC Vorskla meant Alex Iwobi had the chance to impress once again and boy, did he do just that. Playing on the left flank, Iwobi caused all sorts of problem for FC Vorskla.

Their right back, Igor Perduta was unable to deal with the pace and strength of Iwobi, often getting bullied by the Nigerian. Alex Iwobi gave an amazing ball to Aubameyang, which the Gabonese international converted to begin scoring. Iwobi also paid a key role in carrying the ball forward for Welbeck's goal. Overall, Alex Iwobi played a tremendous game and has certainly put forward a compelling argument to start against Everton

Annmay Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
An Arsenal Fan who loves writing about football. I love to see the amazing tactics that play out during the match and the passion of all 22 players to execute the tactics to perfection I feel each fan should voice their opinions as they are the Fifth Official of the game
