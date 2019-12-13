UEFA Europa League 2019-20: 3 early favourites ahead of the draw for the Round of 32

Could a Marcus Rashford-led Manchester United win the Europa League?

With the group stage now done and dusted, we’re just a few days away from the draw for the Round of 32 in the 2019-20 edition of the UEFA Europa League.

With some of Europe’s giants dropping into the competition from the Champions League – as well as some huge sides qualifying through the group stage – this season’s Europa League promises to be a hugely competitive tournament, with a Champions League spot in 2020-21 up for grabs for the winner.

Ahead of the draw for the Round of 32, here are 3 early favourites to win the 2019-20 Europa League.

1. Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has guided United into the Europa League's knockout stages

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United haven’t fired on all cylinders throughout their Europa League campaign this season, as their early games against Astana and AZ Alkmaar were painfully dull to watch. But the Red Devils were still able to qualify for the knockout stages with 2 matches to go, and still have one of the deepest squads remaining in the competition.

When they have shown flashes of their potential – such as in their recent Premier League victories over Tottenham and Manchester City and in their 4-0 hammering of AZ earlier in this week – they look like a genuinely excellent attacking side, and any team able to call upon the talents of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Daniel James is always going to be dangerous to face.

By winning their group, United have also gained an advantage as they’ll be a seeded side going into the knockout stage – meaning they’ll avoid the tougher sides who’ve dropped into the competition from the Champions League.

With a deeper squad than Premier League rivals Wolves and more momentum than Arsenal, the Red Devils remain England’s best hope for a Europa League victory this season.

