UEFA Europa League Final 2019: Twitter goes mad as Chelsea claim the Europa League title beating Arsenal 4-1 at Baku

Jyotirmoy Halder FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 216 // 30 May 2019, 04:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final

Chelsea clinched the UEFA Europa League title for the second time. What a night it was for Premier League fans as they watched the third London derby of the 2018-19 season on spirited Wednesday night at Baku. Under the lights of Baku Olympic Stadium, Unai Emery's Arsenal faced Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea Football Club.

Unai Emery came up with a 3-4-1-2 formation. Petr Cech started the match with the gloves for the Gunners. Sokratis, Koscielny and Monreal paired up in the defence line. Kolasinac and Maitland-Niles were two fullbacks for the Red and White outfits. Mesut Ozil started the match as an attacking midfielder, while Lacazette and Aubameyang completed the starting eleven for Arsenal.

As for Chelsea, Maurizio Sarri opted to launch his team in his conventional 4-3-3 manner. Kepa started under the bars. Azpilicueta, Luiz, Christensen and Emerson started at the backline. Kante, Jorginho and Kovacic maintain a midfield trio. Giroud came up as a lone striker in Maurizio Sarri's starting lineup with Pedro to his right and Eden Hazard to his left.

The first half was an absolute cracker as both teams got the same number of chances of scoring the opening goal at Baku. Though Chelsea had two shots on the target during the first forty-five minutes of the match, Arsenal could have drawn the first blood. In the first half, Alexandre Lacazette for Arsenal and Oliver Giroud for Chelsea missed the golden chances. As a result, it was 0-0 at half-time.

In the second half, Chelsea started to create pressure on Arsenal defence. As a result, they racked up the first goal of the match. With 49th-minute on the clock, Emerson Palmieri's delicious cross met Oliver Giroud's powerful header. Petr Cech had no chance this time.

Eleven minutes later, the scoreboard reacted again as Chelsea extended their lead. This time, Pedro Rodriguez was the goal scorer for the Blues. Eden Hazard delivered a sweet pass to Pedro from the left-hand side of the pitch who just played the ball into the net.

Eden Hazard finished the game by converting a penalty at the 65th-minute of the match. After that, Arsenal gave their fans something to cheer about. Alex Iwobi's right-footed volley helped Arsenal to open up their balance.

That was a short time joy for the Arsenal fans as Chelsea's heartthrob Eden Hazard scored his second goal of the match at the 72nd-minute. This time, Oliver Giroud turned out to be the assist provider.

Here, we have a few Twitter reactions as Chelsea completely destroyed Arsenal 4-1 at Baku.

Advertisement

Arsenal's front 3 against Chelsea tonight pic.twitter.com/Qa794HKi4J — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) May 29, 2019

Job done for double-agent Petr Cech 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/oSPwEV9Q28 — ShotOnGoal Transfers (@SOGTransfers) May 29, 2019

Disgusting scenes at The Baku Olympic Stadium as stewards force Arsenal fans to stay and watch the game #CHEARS #UELfinal 😂😂🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/pryMEINVad — TechPlug (@johnyabuto) May 29, 2019

Time to sell Ozil.

In fact, tonight would be good. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 29, 2019

Ozil just been subbed and it's the first time I realised he was even playing lol! — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) May 29, 2019