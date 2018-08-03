Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
UEFA Europa League Round-up: Burnley, Sevilla and others progress

Hrishabh Chandra
CONTRIBUTOR
News
03 Aug 2018, 10:23 IST

Burnley v Aberdeen - UEFA Europa League Second Qualifying Round: 2nd Leg
Burnley players celebrate Ashley Barnes' late penalty, sealing their passage into the next qualifying round

There is no significant football action going on right now with the 2018/19 campaign just a few days away from starting, so other than pre-season friendlies, the only meaningful football at present are the UEFA Champions League and Europa League qualifying rounds.

The second qualifying round fixtures finished yesterday evening, for entry into the third round before sides are set to face play-offs to earn entry into the group stage proper.

Burnley made to work hard, but march on

Burnley v Aberdeen - UEFA Europa League Second Qualifying Round: 2nd Leg
Barnes wheels away to celebrate his well-taken penalty, securing Burnley's passage into the next round

Burnley's European adventure is set to continue, as they qualified for the third round after a hard-fought 3-1 extra-time victory over Scottish side Aberdeen.

Following a 1-1 draw in the first leg, the Clarets broke the deadlock early here through Chris Wood, which added to their away goal advantage. However, new signing and teenager Lewis Ferguson equalised in style with a sensational overhead kick which effectively silenced Turf Moor before the half-time whistle, prompting fears that Sean Dyche's side would not progress.

However, Burnley fought back into the game through Jack Cork's header and victory was secured as Ashley Barnes was cool and composed from the penalty spot in the second-half of stoppage time, netting with just ten minutes left to gift them a comfortable two-goal cushion on the evening.

Now, they are set to face another tricky test against Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir in the third round. The first leg will take place in Istanbul on August 9.

Victory for heavyweights and one surprise defeat

Sevilla v Ujpest - UEFA Europa League Second Qualifying Round: 1st leg
Sevilla were comfortable in their two-legged victory over Uipest

The results for the majority of other qualifying rounds went as expected, as there were no major upsets and well-established sides secured their respective qualification through routine victories.

Belgian side Genk progressed after a 9-1 aggregate win over Fola Esch, while Czech side Hajduk Split were 4-2 winners over Slavia Sofia. Bundesliga side RB Leipzig secured a 5-1 aggregate win against BK Hacken, while Turkish giants Besiktas demolished Torshavn 8-0 on aggregate.

There were also comfortable wins for Sevilla and Serie A side Atalanta too. Sparta Prague, Hibernian, Vitesse Arnhem, Bordeaux and Steven Gerrard's Rangers also secured passage into the third-round with narrow wins of their own.

The one major shock from this round of fixtures was Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar, who lost 3-2 on aggregate to Kazakhstan outfit FC Kairat, despite a 2-1 win yesterday.

Hrishabh Chandra
CONTRIBUTOR
An avid football follower and ManU fan.
Europa League 2017-18
Matches Points Table
2nd Qualifying Round
FT UFA DOM
0 - 0
 Ufa vs Domžale
FT VEN BOR
0 - 1
 Ventspils vs Bordeaux
FT SPA LA-
6 - 0
 Spartaks Jūrmala vs La Fiorita
FT KAI AZ
2 - 0
 Kairat vs AZ
FT TOB PYU
2 - 1
 Tobol vs Pyunik
FT VII VIT
2 - 2
 Viitorul vs Vitesse
FT RUD FCS
0 - 2
 Rudar vs FCSB
FT TOR VIK
3 - 0
 Torpedo Kutaisi vs Víkingur
FT CHI MAR
0 - 0
 Chikhura vs Maribor
FT BAL SLO
2 - 1
 Balzan vs Slovan Bratislava
FT HAP FH
1 - 1
 Hapoel Haifa vs FH
FT F-D DRI
2 - 1
 F91 Dudelange vs Drita
FT RB- HAC
4 - 0
 RB Leipzig vs Häcken
FT ZRI VAL
1 - 1
 Zrinjski vs Valletta
FT APO FLO
5 - 0
 APOEL vs Flora
FT MOL LAC
3 - 0
 Molde vs Laçi
FT CSK ADM
3 - 0
 CSKA Sofia vs Admira
FT ZAL VAD
1 - 0
 Žalgiris vs Vaduz
FT MAC RAD
2 - 0
 Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Radnički Niš
FT HON PRO
1 - 0
 Honvéd vs Progrès Niederkorn
FT DJU MAR
1 - 1
 Djurgården vs Mariupol'
FT JAG RIO
1 - 0
 Jagiellonia Białystok vs Rio Ave
FT SHA LEC
1 - 1
 Shakhtyor vs Lech Poznań
FT LAS LIL
4 - 0
 LASK vs Lillestrøm
FT NOR AIK
1 - 0
 Nordsjælland vs AIK
FT DIN ATR
4 - 3
 Dinamo Brest vs Atromitos
FT FC- VAL
1 - 0
 FC Santa Coloma vs Valur
FT SUT ALA
0 - 1
 Sutjeska vs Alashkert
FT OLI CRU
5 - 1
 Olimpija vs Crusaders
FT HAJ SLA
1 - 0
 Hajduk Split vs Slavia Sofia
FT B BES
0 - 2
 B36 vs Beşiktaş
FT GOR TRE
0 - 1
 Górnik Zabrze vs Trenčín
FT GEN FOL
5 - 0
 Genk vs Fola Esch
FT THE LIN
2 - 1
 The New Saints vs Lincoln Red Imps
FT ST- SAR
2 - 1
 St. Gallen vs Sarpsborg 08
FT PAR TRA
1 - 0
 Partizan vs Trakai
FT ZEL APO
1 - 2
 Željezničar vs Apollon
FT ATA SAR
2 - 2
 Atalanta vs Sarajevo
FT HIB AST
3 - 2
 Hibernian vs Asteras Tripolis
FT DUN AEK
0 - 0
 Dundalk vs AEK Larnaca
FT OSI RAN
0 - 1
 Osijek vs Rangers
FT ABE BUR
1 - 1
 Aberdeen vs Burnley
FT SPA SPA
2 - 0
 Spartak Subotica vs Sparta Praha
FT STJ KOB
0 - 2
 Stjarnan vs København
FT DAC DIN
1 - 3
 DAC vs Dinamo Minsk
FT SEV UJP
4 - 0
 Sevilla vs Újpest
FT PYU TOB
1 - 0
 Pyunik vs Tobol
FT FOL GEN
1 - 4
 Fola Esch vs Genk
FT ALA SUT
0 - 0
 Alashkert vs Sutjeska
FT LAC MOL
0 - 2
 Laçi vs Molde
FT AEK DUN
4 - 0
 AEK Larnaca vs Dundalk
FT TRE GOR
4 - 1
 Trenčín vs Górnik Zabrze
FT VAL ZRI
1 - 2
 Valletta vs Zrinjski
FT FLO APO
2 - 0
 Flora vs APOEL
FT TRA PAR
1 - 1
 Trakai vs Partizan
FT SLA HAJ
2 - 3
 Slavia Sofia vs Hajduk Split
FT DIN DAC
4 - 1
 Dinamo Minsk vs DAC
FT HAC RB-
1 - 1
 Häcken vs RB Leipzig
FT LIL LAS
1 - 2
 Lillestrøm vs LASK
FT ADM CSK
1 - 3
 Admira vs CSKA Sofia
FT VAD ZAL
1 - 1
 Vaduz vs Žalgiris
FT AIK NOR
0 - 1
 AIK vs Nordsjælland
FT APO ZEL
3 - 1
 Apollon vs Željezničar
FT PRO HON
2 - 0
 Progrès Niederkorn vs Honvéd
AET MAR DJU
2 - 1
 Mariupol' vs Djurgården
FT LIN THE
1 - 1
 Lincoln Red Imps vs The New Saints
FT SPA SPA
2 - 1
 Sparta Praha vs Spartak Subotica
FT ATR DIN
1 - 1
 Atromitos vs Dinamo Brest
FT SLO BAL
3 - 1
 Slovan Bratislava vs Balzan
FT VIK TOR
0 - 4
 Víkingur vs Torpedo Kutaisi
FT BES B
6 - 0
 Beşiktaş vs B36
FT AST HIB
1 - 1
 Asteras Tripolis vs Hibernian
FT VIT VII
3 - 1
 Vitesse vs Viitorul
FT KOB STJ
5 - 0
 København vs Stjarnan
FT MAR CHI
2 - 0
 Maribor vs Chikhura
FT SAR ATA
0 - 8
 Sarajevo vs Atalanta
FT FCS RUD
4 - 0
 FCSB vs Rudar
FT DOM UFA
1 - 1
 Domžale vs Ufa
FT DRI F-D
1 - 1
 Drita vs F91 Dudelange
FT LA- SPA
0 - 3
 La Fiorita vs Spartaks Jūrmala
FT AZ KAI
2 - 1
 AZ vs Kairat
FT BOR VEN
2 - 1
 Bordeaux vs Ventspils
AET LEC SHA
3 - 1
 Lech Poznań vs Shakhtyor
FT RAN OSI
1 - 1
 Rangers vs Osijek
FT SAR ST-
1 - 0
 Sarpsborg 08 vs St. Gallen
AET BUR ABE
3 - 1
 Burnley vs Aberdeen
FT CRU OLI
1 - 1
 Crusaders vs Olimpija
FT UJP SEV
1 - 3
 Újpest vs Sevilla
FT RAD MAC
2 - 2
 Radnički Niš vs Maccabi Tel Aviv
FT RIO JAG
4 - 4
 Rio Ave vs Jagiellonia Białystok
FT FH HAP
0 - 1
 FH vs Hapoel Haifa
FT VAL FC-
3 - 0
 Valur vs FC Santa Coloma
All Fixtures →
