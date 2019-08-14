UEFA Super Cup 2019: 3 changes Frank Lampard must make to the lineup

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard

Chelsea were comprehensively beaten by Manchester United in their opening Premier League fixture. Marcus Rashford hounded the Chelsea defence, with Paul Pogba bullying Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho in midfield, and Harry Maguire delivering a commanding performance at the back. The Blues were wasteful in front of goal and complicit in their defensive organization.

Much of the criticism, as singled out by Jose Mourinho and Graeme Souness after the match, was levelled at Frank Lampard's inability to select a more experienced lineup, along with the absence of a compact defensive block which allowed the United front-line to run riot at Old Trafford.

Lampard hesitantly accepted the complacency of his team's performance but was quick to defend his players and suggested that the scoreline was flattering to their opponents. The Chelsea head coach praised his young players while conceding that injuries played a big part.

With the UEFA Super Cup tie against Liverpool fast approaching, and with a few big-name players returning from injury, here are 3 lineup changes the Chelsea manager must make to command a more cohesive performance than what was showcased at Old Trafford.

#3 Olivier Giroud for Tammy Abraham

Reading v Chelsea - Pre-Season Friendly

Despite hitting the post early in the match and exhibiting clever runs between the channels, Tammy Abraham was unable to convert his promising start into a complete performance. His linkup play was ordinary, and he was unable to provide Harry Maguire with much of a threat.

The young striker also failed to convert the most blatant goal-scoring opportunity of the match. The Englishman was a hit with Championship side Aston Villa last season, scoring 26 goals during his loan spell. But, perhaps, he needs more time to acclimatize to the more rigorous needs of the Premier League.

Lampard would do well to give him a rest and select an experienced veteran in the form of Olivier Giroud. The Frenchman might not be an all-out goal-scoring machine but is adept at holding the ball and exchanging neat passes between his forwards.

The Frenchman will also provide a much more potent physical threat to the towering Virgil van Djik than his younger counterpart. Most of all, Giroud has played in FA Cup finals for both Arsenal and Chelsea and won a European trophy with the Blues last season. He knows what it means to play on the big occasion.

