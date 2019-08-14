UEFA Super Cup 2019 : Five factors that could decide the game

Liverpool players all-smiles in their pre-game training session

Liverpool and Chelsea face up with each other in Istanbul for the clash of European title winners on Wednesday night. Chelsea lost their opening Premier League game by a 4-0 margin against Manchester United. Liverpool, who kicked the Premier League season off, defeated Norwich by a 4-1 margin at Anfield.

This will be Frank Lampard's first bid for silverware as the Chelsea coach. In last year's Supercup, Atletico Madrid defeated Real Madrid on the back of two extra-time strikes. Liverpool, who won the UEFA Champions League, are certainly heavy favorites to win the game. But on the other side, Chelsea are the one facing less pressure to win and that could help them perform with more freedom.

The weekend saw some inspired performances for Chelsea by Emerson and Mason Mount, while others like Kurt Zouma and Tammy Abraham are yet to get into their groove.

Let us look at five factors that could decide the game in Istanbul.

Liverpool's tactical approach

Jurgen Klopp's tactics are subject to change according to the situation

Jurgen Klopp is a great tactician and he would see this game as a silverware to win, but also on the back of his mind, there would be their next Premier League fixture. Liverpool only has a two-day gap before their next game, which is against Southampton away from home.

We have seen that Klopp is flexible and doesn't mind low-intensity, low block tactics, as he used against Tottenham in the UCL Final. If Klopp sticks to his Gegenpressing he can put Chelsea in a lot of trouble but playing that requires a high level of physical involvement. Playing that intensely in the Super Cup is possible for sure but there's no guarantee that it will be the approach.

Keeping in mind the away fixture on the weekend, also the pressure of being runaway favorites, it will be interesting to see Liverpool's approach and also their starting 11. Liverpool's 23-man squad includes youngsters Ki-Jana Hoever, Harvey Elliot, and also Rhian Brewster.

Jürgen Klopp has named a 23-man travelling squad for Wednesday's #SuperCup...https://t.co/SjkjZeOELW — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 13, 2019

