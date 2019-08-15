UEFA Super Cup: 3 reasons why Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties

Liverpool v Chelsea: UEFA Super Cup

This year's UEFA Super Cup 2019 saw two eternal English rivals, Liverpool and Chelsea take on each other in Istanbul. The Reds came into this game on the back of a comprehensive 4-1 victory over Norwich City in the Premier League.

With Alisson Becker out due to injury, Adrian started as the goalkeeper for Jurgen Klopp's team. The two other changes from the side that faced Norwich were Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joel Matip and James Milner in for Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Georginio Wijnaldum respectively.

Chelsea also made a lot of changes as Christian Pulisic started along with Olivier Giroud and N'Golo Kante. Coming to the match, it was a very closely fought affair. The Blues took the lead in the game through Giroud and went into the second half leading Liverpool.

Sadio Mane equalized for the Reds before scoring his second in extra time and giving Liverpool the lead. Chelsea then equalized through a Jorginho penalty, given away by Adrian. The match ended 2-2 at the end of extra time and the Reds won the game 5-4 on penalties.

It was a pretty interesting game and in this slideshow, we are going to take a look at the 3 reasons why Liverpool defeated Chelsea:

#3 Chelsea weren't clinical in front of goal

Liverpool v Chelsea: UEFA Super Cup

The same thing was said about the Blues against Manchester United and in the UEFA Super Cup against Liverpool, Chelsea made the same mistake. They dominated the European champions in the first half and created a lot of opportunities but took only one of them.

Pedro hit the post early on in the game after being one on one with Adrian. Mateo Kovacic was also sent through on goal but he also couldn't get past Liverpool's goalkeeper. In the second half too, Chelsea created a lot of opportunities, with Mason Mount and Kurt Zouma coming close before Tammy Abraham missed a simple tap-in in extra time.

Chelsea really need to work on their finishing, as you just cannot afford to miss chances like the ones they did against a side like Liverpool.

