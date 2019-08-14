UEFA Super Cup final: 3 battles to look forward to

The Liverpool players

The UEFA Super Cup final is just around the corner, and Chelsea and Liverpool seem ready to fight it out.

Liverpool had a poor pre-season where they lost quite a few matches. However, Jurgen Klopp's side wreaked havoc on the opening day of the Premier League as they put four goals past a helpless Norwich City.

Chelsea had a decent pre-season where they seemed to have made some key improvements. But they ended up falling apart against a superior Manchester United side as they conceded four goals in what was an absolute embarrassment.

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

With two sides coming in on the back of such contrasting pre-seasons and opening days, it seems that a fantastic battle is on the cards. Here, we take a look at three battles that will take centre-stage during the match:

1. Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Christian Pulisic

This is a battle between two of the most exciting young talents in the world. Trent Alexander-Arnold is widely regarded as the future of the English backline while Christian Pulisic a.k.a Captain America is already the talisman for the US men's national team.

Pulisic is probably the biggest thing at Chelsea at the moment because frankly speaking, not much else has happened at Chelsea this transfer window. Ever since the departure of the best left-winger in the world i.e. Eden Hazard, Chelsea have been hoping that Pulisic will be able to become their leader.

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Meanwhile, the development of Alexander-Arnold's career shows what a young man can do if given the right circumstances. There has been a lot of debate about how young players are not being developed in the right manner, but Klopp decided to take a very simple yet effective approach to nurture Alexander-Arnold's talent: he decided to just continuously give him chances despite many sub-par performances.

When Pulisic goes one on one with Alexander-Arnold, it will likely make for a fascinating sight. Pulisic is a prolific dribbler of the ball while Alexander-Arnold is a fantastic modern-day fullback but lacks in the defensive department. So it will be very interesting to see how Alexander-Arnold manages to balance his defensive and attacking duties.

Pulisic will always be on the lookout to move forward into space and Alexander-Arnold will have a lot of backtracking to do.

