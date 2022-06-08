Ukraine U21 vs France U21 prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifiers 

The qualifiers for the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship continue this week and will see Ukraine U21 face France U21 at the Necmi Kadioğlu Sports Complex on Thursday night.

Ukraine U21 have enjoyed a strong qualification run so far and will continue their push for a place in the final tournament this week. They beat North Macedonia U21 4-0 in their last game with all four goals coming in their dominant second-half spell.

Ukraine U21 have picked up 19 points from eight games and sit second in the group. They will now be looking to pick up maximum points on Thursday as they target a playoff spot.

France U21 continued their dominant display in the European Championship qualifiers last time out as they beat Armenia U21 4-1 on away turf via goals from Enzo Le Fee, Amine Gouiri and Olympique Lyonnais' Malo Gusto.

The visitors sit atop the group table with 25 points from nine games and will now be looking to continue their strong run as they conclude their qualification campaign this week.

Ukraine U21 vs France U21 Head-to-Head

There have been seven meetings between the two nations. Ukraine U21 have won just one of those games while the visitors have won three times. Their other three meetings all ended in draws.

The two sides last faced off in the reverse fixture back in October last year, which France U21 won 5-0.

Ukraine U21 Form Guide: W-W-W-D-W

France U21 Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Ukraine U21 vs France U21 Team News

Ukraine U21

Head coach Ruslan Rotan has no injury or suspension concerns ahead of Thursday's game and should stick with the same XI that thrashed North Macedonia U21 last time out.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

France U21

Michael Olise, Alexis Claude, Amine, Rayan Cherki and Bayer Leverkusen's Amine Adli are all injured and will not play here.

Injured: Michael Olise, Alexis Claude, Amine Adli, Rayan Cherki

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ukraine U21 vs France U21 Predicted XI

Ukraine U21 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ruslan Neshcheret (GK); Oleksii Sych, Maksym Taloverov, Anton Bol, Kostiantyn Vivcharenko; Artem Bondarenko, Mykola Mykhailenko, Dmytro Kryskiv; Bohdan Viunnyk, Heorhii Sudakov, Vladyslav Supryaga

France U21 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Illan Meslier (GK); Pierre Kalulu, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, Adrien Truffert; Maxence Caqueret, Khepren Thuram, Eduardo Camavinga; Nathan N'Goumou, Arnaud Kalimuendo, Amine Gouiri

Ukraine U21 vs France U21 Prediction

Ukraine U21 are on a five-game unbeaten run and have lost just one of their last nine. They were dismantled in their last game against France U21 and will be looking for some sort of revenge this week.

France U21 are on an eight-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last 10. They are the strongest side in the group and should win this one.

Prediction: Ukraine U21 1-2 France U21

