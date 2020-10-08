Ukraine vs Germany prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

Ukraine are set to host Germany at the Olympiskiy National Sports Complex on Saturday in their next UEFA Nations League fixture.

Ukraine come into this game on the back of a 7-1 thrashing from France on Wednesday. A brace from veteran striker Olivier Giroud, a Vitaliy Mykolenko own goal and goals from Rennes' teenage sensation Eduardo Camavinga, Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso, Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann sealed an emphatic victory for France.

Dynamo Kyiv midfielder Viktor Tsyhankov scored the consolation goal for his country.

Germany, on the other hand, drew 3-3 against Turkey on Wednesday at the RheinEnergieStadion. Goals from Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Julian Draxler, Borussia Monchengladbach's Florian Neuhaus and Benfica striker Luca Waldschmidt for Germany were cancelled out by strikes from Ozan Tufan, Efecan Karaca and a late equaliser from Kenan Karaman.

Ukraine vs Germany Head-to-Head

In six previous encounters between the two sides, Germany hold the clear advantage. They have won three games and drawn three.

Their most recent game was in 2016 in the group stage of the UEFA Euro 2016 tournament. Germany beat Ukraine 2-0, courtesy of goals from Valencia centre-back Shkodran Mustafi and Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Ukraine form guide: W-D-W-L-L

Germany form guide: W-W-D-D-D

Ukraine vs Germany Team News

Ukraine manager Andriy Shevchenko was unable to call upon some of his star names due to various injuries. Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, Shakhtar Donetsk centre-back Mykola Matviyenko, and Shakhtar Donetsk midfielders Yevhen Konoplyanka and Taras Stepanenko are all out due to injury problems.

Goalkeepers Andriy Pyatov, Andriy Lunin and Yuriy Pankiv have all tested positive for coronavirus, leaving Heorhiy Buschchan as the sole goalkeeping option.

Injured: Oleksandr Zinchenko, Mykola Matviyenko, Yevhen Konoplyanka, Taras Stepanenko

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Germany are without Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who is out with an injury. Schalke midfielder Suat Serdar is unavailable due to fitness concerns, with manager Joachim Low calling up Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud and Borussia Monchengladbach midfielders Jonas Hofmann and Florian Neuhaus, who all made their debuts against Turkey.

Injured: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Suat Serdar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ukraine vs Germany Predicted XI

Ukraine Predicted XI (4-3-3): Heorhiy Bushchan, Yukhym Konplya, Ihor Plastun, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Eduard Sobol, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Mykola Shaparenko, Roman Bezus, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Andriy Yarmolenko, Oleksandr Zubkov

Germany Predicted XI (3-4-3): Manuel Neuer, Emre Can, Niklas Sule, Antonio Rudiger, Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos, Leon Goretzka, Robin Gosens, Serge Gnabry, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz

Ukraine vs Germany Prediction

Ukraine will be low in confidence after shipping seven goals against France. Atalanta winger Ruslan Malinovskyi and West Ham United attacker Andriy Yarmolenko will be crucial against Germany, while the absence of captain Andriy Pyatov in goal as well as centre-back Mykola Matviyenko and Oleksandr Zinchenko could prove to be problematic.

Germany, on the other hand, have not been at their very best recently under Joachim Low. Chelsea attacker Timo Werner and Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry could return to bolster the side, with Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos dictating play from central positions.

Germany have a talented squad, despite a few absences. They should be able to triumph over Ukraine.

Prediction: Ukraine 0-3 Germany

