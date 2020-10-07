Reports: Real Madrid legend Luka Modric willing to take a wage cut to extend his contract at the club

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric is willing to take a wage cut to extend his contract at the club, according to Marca via Managing Madrid.

Modric is seen as one of the greatest midfielders of all time, and he wants to end his career at the top level with Real Madrid.

Luka Modric instrumental in Real Madrid's successes in the last decade

Real Madrid could offer Croatian midfielder Luka Modric a new contract

Luka Modric is an influential figure on the field for Real Madrid, playing an extremely important role as Los Blancos won three consecutive Champions League titles in a row under manager Zinedine Zidane.

The Croatian's midfield partnership with Toni Kroos is regarded as one of the best of the modern generation, with the two seen as the benchmark of an ideal midfielder.

The 35-year-old has only one year left in his contract with Real Madrid and would reportedly be willing to take a wage cut if it resulted in a contract extension.

Modric won the Ballon d'Or in 2018, becoming the first player not named Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi to win the award in over a decade.

Having joined Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012 for £30 million, Modric has made nearly 350 appearances in all competitions for the club. After a slow start last season, he would go on to play a key role as Los Blancos won the league, making 40 appearances in all competitions.

Despite the emergence of young Federico Valverde and the return of the supremely-talented Martin Odegaard from loan, Modric is seen as a vital cog in the midfield by Zinedine Zidane, with his experience and pedigree highly rated.

Luka Modrić's contract is up at the end of the season but his recent run of form might help him achieve his dream of prolonging his stay at Madrid, even if there are complications. Even at 35, a renewal isn't off the table for Modrić. [@Marca] pic.twitter.com/jllTHWnVs2 — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) October 5, 2020

Modric was linked with a move away from Real Madrid in the past, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan interested in a move for the midfielder. That didn't come to be, however, as the former Dinamo Zagreb player continues his stint in Spain.

It looks likely that Real Madrid will be extremely active in the transfer window next summer, having done no deals this time around. With big-money moves for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland suggested, it makes sense to keep Luka Modric around, to solidify the midfield and help the youngsters.

