Ukraine vs Iceland Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2024

Ukraine entertain Iceland at the Tarczyński Arena in Wroclaw, Poland, in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying on Tuesday.

Ukraine narrowly missed a direct qualification in the group stage, as they finished third, level on 14 points with second-placed Italy. The Azzurri snatched Group C’s second ticket based on superior head-to-head points (4-1). Ukraine, though, advanced to the playoffs, beating Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 in Path B semi-finals.

The Blue and Yellow are eying a fourth back-to-back participation in the UEFA European Championship since 2012. Ukraine are on a fine run of form and will hope to stretch their unbeaten streak to six games when they take on Iceland. The two sides last met in September 2017, with Iceland prevailing 2-0 at home.

Iceland handed Israel a 4-1 drubbing in Path B semifinals to set up a meeting with Ukraine in the final. The eventual winner will qualify for the Euro 2024 finals. Iceland are hoping to return to the competition following a fairy-tale debut in 2016, which ended in the quarterfinals. They head into the clash off three straight wins.

Iceland will take confidence from their away success over Israel. Ukraine will not have dearth of supporters in Wroclaw, but Iceland will fancy their chances, boasting three wins in five trips across competitions.

Ukraine vs Iceland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Ukraine have won once, drawn twice and lost once in their last four clashes with Iceland.

Ukraine have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five games as hosts.

Ukraine have scored nine goals and conceded two in their last five games across competitions.

Iceland have won thrice and lost twice in their last five away outings.

Ukraine have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games, while Iceland have won thrice and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Ukraine – W-D-W-W-L; Iceland – W-W-W-L-L

Ukraine vs Iceland Prediction

Girona striker Artem Dovbyk has been a top performer for Ukraine in the qualifiers, scoring twice and providing several assists. Iceland defenders will need to keep him in check.

Iceland boast terrific scorers like Aron Gunnarsson, Hakon Arnar Haraldsson and Albert Gudmundsson, who have netted thrice apiece. So, expect a tough contest on Tuesday.

Ukraine come in as the favourites based on their superior recent form and quality.

Prediction: Ukraine 2-1 Iceland

Ukraine vs Iceland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Ukraine

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Ukraine to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Iceland to score - Yes