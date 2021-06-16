Ukraine vs North Macedonia Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 13 of UEFA Euro 2020

North Macedonia are back in action with only their second game in the history of the Euros as they lock horns with Ukraine at the National Arena on Thursday. Both teams lost their opening games and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

North Macedonia have punched above their weight for well over a year now and will be intent on creating history against Ukraine this week. The North Macedonians have been impressive in patches and do have a few problems to resolve ahead of this game.

Ukraine gave an excellent account of themselves against the Netherlands but will need to be more robots in this match. Shevchenko has assembled an impressive squad this year and will be intent on qualifying for the knock-outs this week.

More lunchtime #EURO2020!



Tomorrow at 1pm, McMafia author and one of the world’s leading experts on the Balkans, @MishaGlenny, will be in conversation with @peterpomeranzev, who was born in Kiev, about North Macedonia v. Ukraine and what it means.



Tix: https://t.co/Q7mYPJozjq pic.twitter.com/iNs2HOwbve — London Review of Books (@LRB) June 15, 2021

Ukraine vs North Macedonia Head-to-Head

Ukraine have a good record against North Macedonia and have won two out of four games played between the two teams. North Macedonia have managed only one victory against Ukraine and will want to even the scales on Thursday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2015 and ended in a comfortable 2-0 victory for Ukraine. North Macedonia have improved over the years and will be intent on making a statement this week.

Ukraine form guide: L-W-W-D-D

North Macedonia form guide: L-W-D-W-W

Ukraine vs North Macedonia: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

Ukraine have a good squad

Ukraine manager Andriy Shevchenko is arguably one of the best players in the country's history and is their most prolific goalscorer with 48 goals. Their current striker Andriy Yarmolenko is seven goals behind with 41 strikes and is coming off a wonderful goal against the Netherlands.

Ukraine have won both their official matches against North Macedonia, scoring three goals as they eased past their opponents in the build-up to Euro 2016. North Macedonia are yet to score against Ukraine in an official fixture and will be intent on breaking their duck this week.

Goran Pandev is 37. He made his debut for North Macedonia 20 years ago this month. His nation had never reached a major tournament before.



But he’s here. And he’s scored. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/rh2jroEJ4a — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 13, 2021

Goran Pandev made history against Austria last week and broke Gera's record by becoming the oldest player to score from open play at the Euros. The former Inter Milan striker also scored North Macedonia's first-ever goal in a major international tournament and will be intent on making his mark this week.

At 37 years of age, Goran Pandev is the fourth-oldest player at Euro 2020 and is also the only player in the North Macedonia squad to have won the UEFA Champions League.

