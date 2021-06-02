Ukraine vs Northern Ireland prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021 

Ukraine will host Northern Ireland at the Dnipro-Arena on Thursday in an international friendly fixture.

The home side come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Bahrain in a friendly played in May. Viktor Tsygankov scored a last-gasp equalizer after Sayed Dhiya had shockingly put Bahrain ahead from the penalty spot.

Northern Ireland picked up a morale-boosting 3-0 victory against Malta in a friendly. Jordan Jones put the Green and White Army ahead in the second minute and his goals were added to in the second half by Gavin Whyte and Alistair McCann.

Ukraine will use the game as one of their two final warm-up fixtures before kicking off their Euro 2020 campaign. The Eastern Europeans have been drawn in Group C alongside North Macedonia, the Netherlands and Austria.

Also Read: Switzerland vs Liechtenstein prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Ukraine vs Northern Ireland Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on five occasions in the past and Ukraine have a marginally better record.

The Yellow and Blue have two wins and two draws to their name, while the Northern Irish were victorious on one occasion.

Incidentally, that victory came in their most recent clash, a Group C fixture at Euro 2016 when goals from Gareth McAuley and Niall McGinn gave Northern Ireland a 2-0 victory.

Their win against Malta on Sunday halted a run of seven games without a win. Ukraine are also without a win in seven games, with their last four matches ending in draws.

Ukraine form guide: D-D-D-D-L

Northern Ireland form guide: W-D-L-L-D

Also Read: Netherlands vs Scotland prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Ukraine vs Northern Ireland Team News

Ukraine

Coach Andriy Shevchenko released a list of 31 players for the warm-up friendlies before releasing his final 26-man squad for Euro 2020.

However, two new injury concerns were recorded after the game against Bahrain. The highly-experienced duo of Yevhen Konoplyanka and Vitor Kovalenko are both unavailable due to injury.

Injuries: Yevhen Konoplyanka, Vitor Kovalenko

Suspension: None

Northern Ireland

Coach Ian Baraclough called up 25 players in his latest international squad.The list is headlined by players with Premier League experience including Stuart Dallas, Paddy McNair and Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

However, the experienced duo of Steven Davies and Jonny Evans are both unavailable. The former was given a leave of absence after his arduous season with Rangers, while the latter is nursing a foot injury.

Injuries: Johnny Evans

Rested: Steven Davies

Suspension: None

Also Read: Australia vs Kuwait prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Ukraine vs Northern Ireland Predicted XI

Ukraine Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andriy Pyatov (GK); Mykola Matviyenko, Oleksandr Karavayev, Eduard Sobol, Vitaliy Mykolenko; Andriy Yarmolenko, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Marlos, Ruslan Malinovskyi; Roman Yaremchuk, Artem Dovbyk

Northern Ireland Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bailey Peacock-Farrell (GK); Stuart Dallas, Craig Cathcart, Shane Ferguson, Paddy McNair; Niall McGinn, George Savile, Jordan Jones; Kyle Lafferty, Liam Boyce, Paul Smyth

Ukraine vs Northern Ireland Prediction

Ukraine have flattered to deceive since securing their Euro qualification but they still have enough difference-makers who have proven themselves on the biggest stages.

⚽️ Midfielder @boyd_munce is up next on Player Focus as our U21s prepare to take on Scotland tomorrow in the first of two friendlies 🙌 #GAWA #U21s pic.twitter.com/TEDG7zXe4z — Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) June 1, 2021

Northern Ireland, by contrast, have been in disarray since the highs of Euro 2016 qualification. We are predicting a narrow victory for the hosts.

Prediction: Ukraine 1-0 Northen Ireland

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.

Also Read: Switzerland vs Liechtenstein prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021