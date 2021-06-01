Switzerland vs Liechtenstein prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021 

Switzerland and Liechtenstein will trade tackles at the AFG Arena in Switzerland in an international friendly fixture on Thursday.

The hosts come into this clash on the back of a 2-1 victory over the USA in another friendly fixture last Sunday. Ricardo Rodriguez and Steven Zuber scored in each half to complete the comeback victory in a game that also saw the former miss a first-half penalty.

Liechtenstein suffered a harrowing 4-1 defeat to Iceland on home soil in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier in March. Four different men got on the scoresheet for the visitors.

The game will serve as the final preparatory game for Switzerland before they kick off their Euro 2020 campaign. The Swiss have been drawn in Group A alongside Wales, Italy and Turkey.

Liechtenstein did not secure qualification for Euro 2020 and will instead use this window to play two friendly fixtures before the resumption of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September.

Also Read: Romania vs Georgia prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Switzerland vs Liechtenstein Head-to-Head

This will be the ninth meeting between the two sides and Switzerland have a 100% record, winning all previous matches against Liechtenstein.

Their most recent meeting came in a friendly played in June 2015. Blerim Dzemaili's brace added to Xherdan Shaqiri's goal on the hour-mark to give the A-Team a 3-0 victory.

The Swiss are currently on a five-game winning run and will be looking to keep this momentum ahead of their assault on the European Championship. Liechtenstein are winless in seven matches.

Switzerland form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Liechtenstein form guide: L-L-L-D-L

Also Read: Australia vs Kuwait prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Switzerland vs Liechtenstein Team News

Switzerland

Coach Vladimir Petkovic initially released a preliminary squad of 29 players for the friendlies against the USA and Liechtenstein. He has now named his final 26-man squad for the European Championship, with the uncapped trio of Gregor Kobel, Dan Ndoye and Andi Zeqiri all dropped.

The squad is headlined by captain Granit Xhaka, alongside other established internationals including Shaqiri, Yann Sommer, Rodriguez and Haris Seferovic.

Petkovic is likely to field a balanced team of experienced and untested players ahead of their opening game at Euro 2020.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Liechtenstein

Twenty-three Liechtenstein players were called up for the friendlies against Switzerland and the Faroe Islands. Nine players were dropped from the initial preliminary squad.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Switzerland vs Liechtenstein Predicted XI

Switzerland Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yann Sommer (GK); Ricardo Rodriguez, Manuel Akanji, Eray Comerti, Jordan Lotomba; Granit Xhaka, Djibril Sow, Denis Zakaria; Remor Freuler, Breel Embolo, Mario Gavranovic

Liechtenstein Predicted XI (4-4-2): Benjamin Buchel (GK); Seyhan Yildiz, Sandro Wolfinger, Maximilian Goppel, Jens Hoffer; Aron Sele, Fabio Wolfinger, Noah Frommelt, Noah Frick, Livio Meler; Dennis Salanovic, Simon Kuhne

Also Read: Netherlands vs Scotland prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Switzerland vs Liechtenstein Prediction

There is a large gulf in quality between the sides, and a victory for Switzerland seems incredibly likely.

Depending on the strength of Petkovic's lineup, the hosts might not go gung-ho in attack against a side that are likely to park the bus. Nevertheless, we are predicting a comfortable victory for the Swiss.

Prediction: Switzerland 3-0 Liechtenstein

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.