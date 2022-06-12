Ukraine vs the Republic of Ireland prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Ukraine are set to play the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday at the Stadion Miejski im. Władysława Króla on Tuesday in the UEFA Nations League.

Ukraine come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Joaquin Caparros' Armenia recently. Second-half goals from Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi, Dynamo Kyiv right-back Oleksandr Karavayev and Everton left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko secured the win for Ukraine.

The Republic of Ireland, on the other hand, beat Steve Clarke's Scotland in their most recent game. Goals from Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne, Tottenham Hotspur forward Troy Parrott and Swansea City striker Michael Obafemi sealed the deal for their country.

Ukraine vs the Republic of Ireland Head-to-Head

In six head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Ukraine have won three games, lost one and drawn two.

Ukraine form guide: W-W-L-W-W

The Republic of Ireland form guide: W-L-L-W-D

Ukraine vs the Republic of Ireland Team News

Ukraine

Ukraine have named Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, Shakhtar Donetsk centre-back Mykola Matviyenko, Everton left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko, West Ham United winger Andriy Yarmolenko, Manchester City star Oleksandr Zinchenko, Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi and Benfica striker Roman Yaremchuk.

Dynamo Kyiv goalkeeper Heorhiy Bushchan and Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Taras Stepanenko are both out injured.

Injured: Taras Stepanenko, Heorhiy Bushchan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

The Republic of Ireland

Meanwhile, the Republic of Ireland have included Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, Burnley centre-back Nathan Collins, Newcastle United midfielder Jeff Hendrick, West Bromwich Albion forward Callum Robinson and Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott.

Bohemians goalkeeper James Talbot, Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu and Everton right-back Seamus Coleman are all out injured. Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Shane Duffy is suspended. There could be potential debuts for Bristol City goalkeeper Max O'Leary and Udinese forward Festy Ebosele.

Injured: Seamus Coleman, James Talbot, Gavin Bazunu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Shane Duffy

Ukraine vs the Republic of Ireland Predicted XI

Ukraine Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andriy Lunin, Oleksandr Karavayev, Taras Kacharaba, Mykola Matviyenko, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Viktor Tsyhankov, Roman Yaremchuk, Mykhaylo Mudryk

The Republic of Ireland Predicted XI (3-5-2): Caoimhin Kelleher, Nathan Collins, Darragh Lenihan, John Egan, James McClean, Jayson Molumby, Conor Hourihane, Jeff Hendrick, Enda Stevens, Michael Obafemi, Troy Parrott

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 2 - In Michael Obafemi and Troy Parrott, the Republic of Ireland have had two players aged 21 or under score in a competitive match for the first time since September 1997 (Mark Kennedy and David Connolly). Future. 2 - In Michael Obafemi and Troy Parrott, the Republic of Ireland have had two players aged 21 or under score in a competitive match for the first time since September 1997 (Mark Kennedy and David Connolly). Future. https://t.co/0LQRSsa08M

Ukraine vs the Republic of Ireland Prediction

Ukraine have achieved some good results in recent games, and will be confident against the Republic of Ireland. The likes of Ruslan Malinovskyi and Oleksandr Zinchenko are capable of creating huge problems.

The Republic of Ireland, on the other hand, have some talented young players in their squad. Experienced stars like James McClean and Jeff Hendrick should come in handy too.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 2 - Republic of Ireland have scored as many goals in the opening 28 minutes against Scotland as they managed in their first 12 games in the UEFA Nations League combined (2). Flood. 2 - Republic of Ireland have scored as many goals in the opening 28 minutes against Scotland as they managed in their first 12 games in the UEFA Nations League combined (2). Flood. https://t.co/vcZ70BrzPX

A close match, with a draw an ideal result.

Prediction: Ukraine 1-1 the Republic of Ireland

