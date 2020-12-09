Ulsan Hyundai FC vs Beijing Guoan prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2020

The AFC Champions League is back with an intriguing set of quarter-finals this week as Beijing Guoan take on Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex on Thursday. Both teams have enjoyed excellent campaigns so far and will want to win this game.

Ulsan Hyundai FC have been one of the most prolific teams in the AFC Champions League and stormed past a stunned Melbourne Victory side in the Round of 16. The South Korean giants are unbeaten in the competition and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Beijing Guoan had a more difficult outing in the Round of 16 and edge past Japanese outfit FC Tokyo by a narrow 1-0 margin. The Chinese side has several experienced stars in its ranks and has a point to prove in this fixture.

Ulsan to face Beijing, Kobe take on Suwon in quarters

Ulsan Hyundai FC vs Beijing Guoan Head-to-Head

Ulsan Hyundai FC have a flawless record against Beijing Guoan and have won all the four games played between the two sides. Beijing have never defeated the South Korean side and will need to take it up a notch on Thursday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place eight years ago and ended in an exhilarating 3-2 victory for Ulsan Hyundai FC. Beijing are in excellent form at the moment and will want to make history this week.

Ulsan Hyundai FC form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Beijing Guoan form guide: W-D-L-W-W

Ulsan Hyundai FC vs Beijing Guoan Team News

Ulsan Hyundai have an excellent squad. Image Source: AFC

Ulsan Hyundai FC

Ulsan Hyundai will have to do without the prodigious Lee Dong-Kyeong in this game. Hyun-Woo Jo is currently in quarantine and is also unavailable against Beijing Guoan this week.

Injured: Lee Dong-Kyeong

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: Hyun-Woo Jo

Cedric Bakambu is not available for this game. Image Source: Transfermarkt

Beijing Guoan

Cheng Piao is currently recovering from a cruciate ligament rupture and is also unavailable for this game. Star forward Cedric Bakambu has joined his national team and has been omitted from the squad.

Injuries: Cheng Piao

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Not Available: Cedric Bakambu

Ulsan Hyundai FC vs Beijing Guoan Predicted XI

Ulsan Hyundai FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jo Su-Huk, Seol Young-Woo. Kim Kee-Hee, Dave Bulthuis, Park Joo-Ho; Sin Jin-Ho, Koh Myong-Jin; Lee Chung-Yong, Bjorn Johnsen, Yoon Bit-Garam; Junior Negrao

Hot favourites 🇨🇳 Beijing Guoan and 🇰🇷 Ulsan Hyundai are the first two teams through to @TheAFCCL quarter-finals in the East... but who will join them tonight?





Beijing Guoan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hou Sen; Taiyan Jin, Yu Yang, Kim Min-Jae, Wang Gang; Zhang Xizhe, Li Ke, Fernando; Jonathan Viera, Renato Augusto, Alan Carvalho

Ulsan Hyundai FC vs Beijing Guoan Prediction

Ulsan Hyundai FC have a strong squad and have been lethal in the final third this season. With Bjorn Johnsen and Junior Negrao in their ranks, Ulsan can score at will and will want to put pressure on their opponents' defence.

Beijing Guoan do have their fair share of weaknesses but have often made up for their defensive lapses by relying on the likes of Renato Augusto and Alan Carvalho. Ulsan Hyundai have been brilliant this season, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Ulsan Hyundai FC 2-1 Beijing Guoan

