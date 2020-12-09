Sparta Prague vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

The UEFA Europa League returns with another round of fixtures this week as Sparta Prague take on an in-form AC Milan side at the Generali Arena on Thursday. The Rossoneri have been in excellent form this season and are the favourites to win this game.

Sparta Prague have already been knocked out of the Europa League and are currently in third place in Group H of the table. The Czech outfit is capable of pulling off an upset and will want a consolation victory in this game.

AC Milan have been excellent this season but are currently a point behind Lille in the Europa League standings. The Italian giants will want to finish at the top of their group and need all three points from this fixture.

Sparta Prague vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

AC Milan have a predictably excellent record against Sparta Prague and have won two games out of three against their Czech opponents. Sparta Prague have never defeated the Rossoneri in an official fixture and will want to make history this week.

The previous meeting between these two teams ended in an emphatic 3-0 victory for AC Milan. Brahim Diaz got on to the scoresheet on the day and is likely to play a key role in this game.

Sparta Prague form guide: L-L-W-W-L

AC Milan form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Sparta Prague vs AC Milan Team News

Ondrej Celustka will not play this game

Sparta Prague

Sparta Prague have a massive list of injuries to account for and will have to do without David Hacko, Michal Sacek, Adam Hlozek, and Lukas Stetina in this game. Ondrej Celustka and Borek Dockal are suspended and are also unavailable for this fixture.

Injured: David Hacko, Michal Sacek, Adam Hlozek, Lukas Stetina, Libor Kozak, Matej Polidar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ondrej Celustka, Borek Dockal

Zlatan Ibrahimovic might not play this game

AC Milan

Mateo Musacchio and Rafael Leao are currently injured and will not play a part in this game. AC Milan talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic is also carrying a knock and is unlikely to be risked against Sparta Prague.

Injured: Mateo Musacchio, Rafael Leao

Doubtful: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Suspended: None

Sparta Prague vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Sparta Prague Predicted XI (3-5-2): Florin Nita; Ladislav Krejci II, David Pavelka, Dominik Plechaty; Matej Hanousek, Filip Soucek, Michal Travnik, Adam Karabec, Andreas Vindheim; Lukas Julis, David Karlsson

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Theo Hernandez, Matteo Gabbia, Simon Kjaer, Diogo Dalot; Rade Krunic, Ismael Bennacer; Jens Hauge, Brahim Diaz, Samu Castillejo; Ante Rebic

Sparta Prague vs AC Milan Prediction

Sparta Prague have a monumental task ahead of them this week and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance against the Rossoneri. Stefano Pioli has built an excellent squad at AC Milan and will want to edge ahead of Lille with a victory in this game.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic unlikely to feature in this game, the likes of Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz will have to share the goalscoring burden against Sparta Prague. AC Milan have an excellent squad and are the favourites to win this match.

Prediction: Sparta Prague 0-2 AC Milan

