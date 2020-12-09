Napoli vs Real Sociedad prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

The UEFA Europa League is back in action this week as Napoli and Real Sociedad at the Stadio San Paolo in a crucial fixture on Thursday. Both teams need a victory to be assured of qualification and will want to be at their best in this game.

Napoli have not been at their best this season but are at the top of their Europa League group with 10 points. The Italian giants thrashed Crotone by a 4-0 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this season.

Real Sociedad have stuttered considerably after a strong start to the season and have played out four consecutive draws in all competitions over the past few weeks. The Spanish side is level on points with AZ Alkmaar in Group F of the Europa League and needs to defeat Napoli this week.

Napoli vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head

Real Sociedad and Napoli have faced each other on only one occasion in official European fixture and are relative strangers to their opponents' tactical set-up. Both teams are known for their expansive styles of play and will need to put their best foot forward in this fixture.

The reverse fixture between the two sides last month ended in a hard-fought 1-0 victory for Napoli. Matteo Politano scored the only goal of the game on the day and is likely to feature in this game.

Napoli form guide: W-D-W-W-L

Real Sociedad form guide: D-D-D-D-W

Napoli vs Real Sociedad Team News

Victor Osimhen will not be able to play this fixture

Napoli

Victor Osimhen is currently injured and has been ruled out of this game. Elseid Hysaj and Amir Rrahmani are also fitness concerns for the home side and are unlikely to feature in this game.

Injured: Victor Osimhen

Doubtful: Elseid Hysaj, Amir Rrahmani

Suspended: None

David Silva might not feature in this game

Real Sociedad

Asier Illarramendi, Luca Sangalli, and Jon Guridi are currently injured and will not be able to play against Napoli this week. David Silva is currently recovering from an injury and is unlikely to be risked on Thursday.

Injured: Asier Illarramendi, Luca Sangalli, Jon Guridi

Doubtful: David Silva

Suspended: None

Napoli vs Real Sociedad Predicted XI

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Meret; Faouzi Ghoulam, Kalidou Koulibaly, Nikola Maksimovic, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Diego Demme, Tiemoue Bakayoko; Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens, Matteo Politano; Andrea Petagna

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Remiro; Nacho Monreal, Robin Le Normand, Joseba Zaldua; Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi; Mikel Oyarzabal, Adnan Januzaj, Portu; Alexander Isak

Napoli vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Napoli and Real Sociedad can both be lethal on their day and cannot afford to slip up in this fixture. The two Europa League heavyweights have had their fair share of problems this season and need to win this game to secure qualification.

Napoli put in an excellent shift in the reverse fixture between these two teams and hold a slight upper hand going into this game. Both teams are on a fairly even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this game.

Prediction: Napoli 1-1 Real Sociedad

