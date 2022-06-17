Ulsan vs Jeonbuk Motors prediction, preview, team news and more | K League 1 2022

Ulsan Hyundai FC will host Jeonbuk Motors at Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium in K League 1 action on Sunday.

Ulsan are currently flying high in K League 1 after narrowly missing the title last season. The Tigers finished second in 2021 and have been fighting to avoid a similar scenario this term.

They lead the pack with 36 points after 15 rounds of matches. Ulsan have moved 10 points clear atop the table. At home on Sunday, they will look to extend that lead over the second-placed Pohang Steelers and third-placed Teju United – both tied on 25.

Jeonbuk Motors are the team to beat this season. They won the title last year and are still fully motivated despite their challenges in the new campaign. The Warriors sit in fourth spot with 25 points – 11 shy of the leaders, Ulsan.

However, a win against the host team on Sunday could push Jeonbuk to the second spot. With the season already midway through, every upcoming game will be crucial. Jeonbuk will take this into account coming into the meeting.

Ulsan will not allow complacency to creep in at this stage. They have just two K League 1 titles to their name as opposed to nine for Jeonbuk Motors.

Ulsan vs Jeonbuk Motors Head-to-Head

In their last five clashes, Ulsan came out on top on three occasions while Jeonbuk Motors claimed one victory, with one game ending in a stalemate.

Ulsan form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D

Jeonbuk Motors form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-D

Ulsan vs Jeonbuk Motors Team News

Ulsan

Centre-back Kee-hee Kim has been sidelined with a calf injury while centre-forward Leonardo faces suspension due to accumulated cards.

Injury: Kee-hee Kim.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Leonardo.

Unavailable: None.

Jeonbuk Motors

Left-winger Min-Kyu Song has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and left out of the squad. Centre-back Jeong-ho Hong faces suspension due to card accumulation.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Jeong-ho Hong.

Unavailable: Min-Kyu Song.

Ulsan vs Jeonbuk Motors Predicted Xls

Ulsan (4-2-3-1): Jo Hyeon-Uh (GK), Kim Tae Hwan, Lim Jong Eun, Kim Young-Gwon, Seol Young-Woo, Park Yong-woo, Koh Myeong-Jin, Gi-Yun Choi, Vako Qazaishvili, Lee Chung-Yong, Leo Souza

Jeonbuk Motors (3-5-2): Song Bumkeun (GK), Yong Lee, Choi BO-Kyung, Choi Chulsoon, Kim Moon-Hwan, Kim Jin-Gyu, Seung-Ho Paik, Takahiro Kunimoto, Jin-Seong Park, Han Kyo Won, Lee Keun-ho

Ulsan vs Jeonbuk Motors Prediction

Ulsan have won three of their last five home matches, losing once and drawing another. Sunday’s meeting will be their first home game in a month. A loss would not alter their position in the standings but it is an unthinkable option for the Tigers at the moment. Jeonbuk Motors are mindful of the fact that they need to pull up their socks to make up lost ground before it is too late.

Ulsan are poised to prevail over the visiting team but they must expect a vigorous tussle.

Prediction: Ulsan 2-0 Jeonbuk Motors

