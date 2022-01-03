Unbeaten in 8 Premier League games, Antonio Conte has got Tottenham believing again

A lot has changed at Tottenham Hotspur since Antonio Conte has taken charge. In just two months, the Italian manager has managed to turn things around for Spurs.

This is a team that was hugely underperforming, with their poor results leaving them in mid-table in the Premier League. However, Spurs have managed to turn a corner. They have risen to sixth in the table following a narrow 1-0 win against Watford at the weekend.

Conte’s side was frustrated by the low block from their opponents. However, they never gave up, dug deep, and were rewarded with a late winner following a great header from Davinson Sanchez.

Tottenham Hotspur unbeaten in Premier League under Antonio Conte

Tottenham Hotspur are yet to lose a Premier League game under Antonio Conte. Saturday’s win over the Hornets saw them extend their unbeaten run to eight matches.

Very few could’ve predicted such an impressive run for the club during Nuno Espirito Santo’s ill-fated spell. Harry Kane has been back among the goals in recent weeks, while Dele Alli, Lucas Moura, Emerson Royal and Oliver Skipp have also massively improved.

Tottenham are still far away from Manchester, City and aren't yet title contenders. However. Conte has managed to get them challenging for a top-four place in a short period of time, and that is impressive, to say the least.

Conte has got Tottenham believing again

When Espirito Santo was sacked, no one foresaw Spurs recovering from their slump to challenge for a Champions League place. Thanks to Conte, though, the Tottenham faithful can now believe again. The club is currently sixth in the Premier League table with three games in hand.

“To celebrate the first day of the year with a win is good, also today our fans pushed us from the start until the end, and for sure, they deserved this win,” Conte told Spurs TV after the win over Watford.

“During the game we tried to make some substitutions because it was the fifth game in 13 days, and for sure the team was a bit tired, but I tried to make some substitutions, to change some things, but I repeat, we have to be delighted to get three points against Watford. Now we have to rest tomorrow, and we have to prepare for another important game against Chelsea.”

Tottenham will break into the top four if they win their outstanding games. They could even challenge for a top-two place, as they won’t be far off Chelsea and Liverpool. That, though, will only happen if they keep winning.

Edited by Bhargav