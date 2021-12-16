Unconvincing Chelsea risk falling off title race if they drop points against Everton

The current Chelsea side is far from the team that started the 2021-22 season in terms of quality and consistency. The Blues made a bright start to the campaign and were largely tipped as one of the favorites to win the Premier League.

While they are still in the title race, Thomas Tuchel’s men are now third favorites behind Manchester City and Liverpool following a poor run of form. It all started with a disappointing 1-1 draw against Manchester United in late November. Since then, the London giants haven’t been the same.

Chelsea have completely lost their defensive solidity, which saw them rack up many clean sheets, and are struggling to win games.

Blues face tough test against Everton

Chelsea have won just two of their last five matches in all competitions, and even those victories came through fortuitous circumstances.

A late strike from Hakim Ziyech sealed a 2-1 win for Chelsea against Watford earlier this month. Meanwhile, the Blues needed two penalties to see off Leeds United last week.

As they prepare to welcome Everton on Thursday evening, Chelsea are bound to face a tougher test. The Toffees are certainly better than Leeds United and Watford and will give Thomas Tuchel's men a difficult game.

Everton may have lost four of their last five Premier League games, but they beat Arsenal a week ago and could cause another upset at Stamford Bridge. They certainly have the quality to do so.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC 'We want to get back on track defensively.' 🔒 'We want to get back on track defensively.' 🔒

Chelsea limping on league table

Based on current form, Liverpool and Manchester City are more credible title contenders than Chelsea at the moment.

Manchester City are currently four points clear at the top of the table, and Liverpool could close in if they beat Newcastle United on Thursday evening.

The Blues, though, do not look convincing enough and are currently grinding out results. But how long till their luck finally runs out?

“We knew before that if we wanted to compete with City and Liverpool for the title, we would face adversity and tough moments,” Tuchel said, as quoted by Football London.

“So we can't be surprised now and we can't give up. We knew this before and enjoy being in the middle of difficult moments. Maybe it's what we need at the moment to overcome.

“We were lucky at the weekend but didn't feel blessed with luck against West Ham. We didn't have the luck against Burnley. So we should not start to say sorry for a late victory, we found a way to win the game.”

Chelsea have no option but to win against Everton, lest they fall further behind in the title race. And in their current form, it would be difficult for them to recover if that happens.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh