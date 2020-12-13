Underperforming Barcelona need a convincing win against Levante to restore confidence

Barcelona’s current position on the La Liga table says it all about the current state of the club. For a side that has dominated Spain and Europe, being closer to relegation than to the top of the table speaks volumes.

This week hasn’t been a good one for the Blaugrana, who lost to Cadiz in La Liga before being thrashed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus in the UEFA Champions League.

Confidence is currently low at Camp Nou. This has been compounded by the fact that the Barcelona team does not look like one that is on the ascendency. Barcelona are currently a pale shadow of their multiple title-winning teams of old. The Blaugrana find themselves sitting in ninth position in La Liga and, after losing to Juventus, also finished second in their Champions League group.

🔥 M A T C H D A Y !

🏆 @LaLigaEN

🏟 Camp Nou

📍 Barcelona

🆚 @LevanteUDen

⏰ 9pm CET

📲 #BarçaLevante — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 13, 2020

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman under huge pressure

Ronald Koeman’s side will host Levante on Sunday in a game that is now a must-win encounter. League leaders Atletico Madrid were defeated by Real Madrid on Saturday and a win for the Catalans would see them close the gap on the Rojiblancos.

Koeman, though, has been very critical of his team following back to back defeats to Cadiz and Juventus. After the Cadiz game, he questioned the mentality and desire of his players and nearly lost it on the touchline when he was caught on camera in a bitter exchange with the Juventus bench during Barca’s 3-0 defeat in midweek.

For a coach as experienced as he is to be acting this way, it’s obvious that the pressure is gradually getting to him. And, as it stands, nothing short of a convincing victory against Levante will be able to restore confidence in the dressing room.

“We have to improve concentration and defend with more intensity. I’m not talking about the system. We conceded 11 goals and they are penalties, mistakes, individual errors,” Koeman told Sport ahead of Sunday’s game.

“We are the team that has created the most opportunities in the league and that’s thanks to the system. We have players like [Lionel] Messi, Pedri and [Antoine] Griezmann. They need space and freedom. And we look for the best for these players with this system.”

Barcelona are currently 12 points behind table-toppers Atletico Madrid and nine below bitter rivals Real Madrid.

Their next opponents are currently in the relegation zone but, interestingly, Levante could move level on points with Barcelona if they beat the Blaugrana.

The season is still a long way to go but Barcelona are already falling behind in the race for La Liga. Another defeat will only mean pushing the switch button that could land the club in a full-blown crisis.