Union Berlin v Bayern Munich preview, team news, prediction and more | Bundesliga 2019-20

Bayern Munich would travel to the capital to trade tackles with Union Berlin

After the news of the first positive case of coronavirus in the German league, Bayern Munich travel to Union Berlin to trade tackles at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei on Saturday.

Hannover 96 defender Timo Hubers has tested positive for the dreaded virus and his teammates have been put under quarantine, but it is unknown how this will impact the top-flight.

Bayern head into the fixture with a four-point cushion at the summit of the Bundesliga table, while their hosts are relatively safe in mid-table, and currently occupy 11th spot on the standings.

Also Read: German defender tests positive for coronavirus

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

This will be just the third meeting between Union Berlin and Bayern Munich, with the Bavarians having triumphed on each of their two previous meetings.

The capital side is participating in their first ever season of top-flight football and lost the reverse fixture 2-1 to Bayern Munich in October 2019, and would be looking to get their pound of flesh on their own turf, although they would have to do so without the backing of their fans, as the match is set to take place in an empty stadium.

Union Berlin form guide (Bundesliga): LDWLW

Bayern Munich form guide (Bundesliga): WWWWD

Also read: Bayern Munich to face Union Berlin behind closed doors

Advertisement

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich Team News

Niklas Sule (cruciate ligament), Ivan Perisic (ankle), and top scorer Robert Lewandowski (shinbone) are all ruled out of the clash, while Kingsley Coman (strain) could be in contention for a return to the first-team.

Injuries: Niklas Sule, Ivan Perisic, Robert Lewandowski

Doubtful: Kingsley Coman

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Bayern Munich Predicted XI: Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez, Jerome Boateng, Benjamin Pavard; Joshua Kimmich, Thiago Alcantara, Leon Goretzka, Philippe Coutinho; Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich have been in impeccable form since returning from the winter break and are yet to lose a game in 2020.

The Bavarians are on a run of six straight wins in all competitions and are undefeated in their last 15 games in all competitions, winning 13 and drawing two, and while Union Berlin will look to put up a fight, the defending champions have too much firepower in their quest for an eighth successive Bundesliga crown.

Verdict: Union Berlin 1-4 Bayern Munich