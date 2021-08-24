Union Berlin vs KuPS prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs 2021-22

Union Berlin will host Finnish side KuPS in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff tie on Thursday.

The Bundesliga outfit have one leg in the group stage, having picked up a comfortable 4-0 victory in the first leg last week. Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi spearheaded the rout with a brace in Finland.

Union Berlin followed that win up with a 2-2 away draw against Hoffenheim on Sunday. Awoniyi continued his fine run of form by scoring the equalizer in the 47th minute.

KuPS returned to winning ways with an emphatic 5-1 away victory over HIFK in the Veikkausliiga on Sunday.

Interestingly, the visitors found themselves one goal down at halftime but Janis Ikaunieks and Urho Nissila each scored a brace to guide their side to all three points.

Union Berlin vs KuPS Head-to-Head

This is Union Berlin's first season of continental football and this is made even more impressive when you consider that they only secured top-flight football for the first time in 2019.

They will be looking to keep their run going by securing participation in the group stage of the Conference League. The capital side have drawn both their Bundesliga games this season.

KuPS' defeat last week halted a run of nine games unbeaten in all competitions.

Union Berlin form guide (all competitions): D-W-D

KuPS form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-D

Union Berlin vs KuPS Team News

Union Berlin

Grischa Promel (groin) and Mathis Bruns (broken toe) have both been sidelined by injuries, while Leon Dajaku has a stomach issue.

Injuries: Grischa Promel, Mathis Bruns

Suspension: None

Stomach issue: Leon Dajaku

KuPS

Saku Savolainen (knee), Diogo Tomas (ankle) and Otso Virtanen (knee) are all unavailable for selection. Defender Henry Uzochukwu will be suspended for accumulating too many yellow cards.

Injuries: Saku Savolainen, Diogo Tomas, Otso Virtanen

Suspension: Henry Uzochukwu

Union Berlin vs KuPS Predicted XI

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-5-2): Andreas Luthe (GK); Timo Baumgartl, Robin Knoche, Marvin Friedrich; Tymoteusz Puchacz, Genki Haraguchi, Rani Khedira, Levin Oztunali, Christopher Trimmel; Max Kruse, Taiwo Awoniyi

KuPS Predicted XI (5-3-2): Johannes Kriedl (GK); Daniel Carrillo, MacDonald Miba, Paulo Ricardo, Henri Toivomaki, Taneli Hamalainen; Anton Popovictch, Jordan Sebban, Nana Boateng; Tim Vayrynen, Janis Ilkaunieks

Union Berlin vs KuPS Prediction

Union Berlin's emphatic victory in the first leg means they have all but secured progress to the group stage barring a spectacular implosion.

Nevertheless, coach Urs Fischer will want his side to build momentum by picking up a win ahead of their return to league action. We are predicting another comfortable victory for Union Berlin.

Prediction: Union Berlin 3-0 KuPS

