Union Berlin vs Slavia Prague prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

A place in the knockout stages is at stake as Union Berlin and Slavia Prague square off at the An der Alten Forsterei Stadium in Group E of the Conference League on Thursday.

With just one point separating the sides in the group standings, this game has all the makings of a riveting and absorbing contest.

Union Berlin moved into the European places in the Bundesliga table last time out courtesy of an impressive 2-1 win over RB Leipzig. Urs Fischer’s men now turn their attention to the Conference League, where they ended their run of two successive defeats with a 1-0 win over Maccabi Haifa on November 11.

Union Berlin are currently third in Group E and will look to carry on the momentum from their win over Leipzig and book their place in the knockout stages.

Meanwhile, Slavia Prague made it two wins from two in the Czech Republic top flight as they saw off Sigma Olomouc 1-0 away from home. The Czech champions are now unbeaten in each of their last nine games, winning seven and picking up two draws since a 1-0 loss against Maccabi Haifa.

With seven points from five games, Slavia Prague are currently third in Group E, one point above Thursday’s hosts.

Union Berlin vs Slavia Prague Head-To-Head

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. Slavia Prague are unbeaten in their previous two encounters, claiming one win and one draw. The hosts are yet to pick up a win against the visitors.

Union Berlin Form Guide: D-W-W-L-W

Slavia Prague Form Guide: W-W-D-W-W

Union Berlin vs Slavia Prague Team News

Union Berlin

Laurenz Dehl remains the only injury concern for the hosts as the German midfielder continues his journey to full fitness.

Injured: Laurenz Dehl

Suspended: None

Slavia Prague

The Czech side head into the game with a host of injured players, including the likes of Jan Boril, Ladislav Takacs, David Hovorka, Petr Sevcik, Ondrej Kudela, Lukas Provod, Daniel Samek, Mohamed Tijani, Stanislav Tecl and Alexander Bah.

Injured: Jan Boril, Ladislav Takacs, David Hovorka, Petr Sevcik, Ondrej Kudela, Lukas Provod, Daniel Samek, Mohamed Tijani, Stanislav Tecl, Alexander Bah

Suspended: None

Union Berlin vs Slavia Prague Predicted XI

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-5-2): Andreas Luthe; Marvin Friedrich, Robin Knoche, Timo Baumgartl; Niko Giesselmann, Genki Haraguchi, Rani Khedira, Grischa Promel, Christopher Trimmel; Taiwo Awoniyi, Max Kruse

Slavia Prague Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ondrej Kolar; Alexander Bah, Aiham Ousou, Taras Kacharaba, Lukas Masopust; Ibrahim Traore, Nicolae Stanciu; Ondrej Lingr, Jan Kuchta, Peter Olayinka; Michael Krmencik

Union Berlin vs Slavia Prague Prediction

Considering the winner of this tie secures their spot in the next round, this game has high stakes and we expect a thrilling contest. Slavia Prague have struggled to get going away from home and have lost each of their two games in front of their fans in the Europa League this season.

However, we are tipping them to take a cautious approach to the game and force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Union Berlin 1-1 Slavia Prague

Edited by Vishal Subramanian