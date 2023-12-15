Union Saint-Gilloise 2-1 Liverpool: 5 hits and flops as the Reds B-team suffers defeat in last group fixture | UEFA Europa League 2023-24 

Liverpool went down 2-1 to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in their final group match of the UEFA Europa League season.

With the passage to the round of 16 already secured, Jurgen Klopp fielded a weakened side with many of the key players absent from the squad. Saint-Gilloise sought to make the most of the opportunity and came flying out of the blocks, forcing Caoimhin Kelleher into making two saves in the 17th and 21st minute.

However, the resistance was finally broken shortly after, as Mohamed Amoura put them in front after hitting the Reds on the break. Jarell Quansah restored parity for Liverpool just seven minutes later after brilliantly controlling a corner kick and whipping one into the far corner.

However, in the 43rd minute, the Premier League side fell behind once again as Cameron Puertas made it 2-1 for the Belgian side with a lovely finish from inside the box.

Les Unionistes continued to pose a threat after the break but were unable to extend their lead, although it mattered little as Liverpool themselves failed to score any further goals at the other end.

Yet, the Reds finished atop Group E with 12 points in six games, whereas Saint-Gilloise dropped into the Europa Conference League after finishing third.

Here are the hits and flops from the match:

Hit: Mohamed El Amine Amoura (Union Saint-Gilloise)

Coming into the match on the back of three goals in his last two league games for Uinon Saint-Gilloise, Mohamed Amoura was in sharp form and gave Liverpool's inexperienced defense a tough run for their money.

It took him only 32 minutes to make a telling impact, as the Algerian put his side 1-0 up. Gustaf Nilsson slid a through ball for him to chase after dispossessing Wataru Endo, and Amoura raced forward at full speed.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher tried to make a save and even got a hand to it, but the ball came back to the Saint-Gilloise striker, who then fired into an empty net. That's 15 goals for the man this season already!

Just minutes before the second half, Amoura played a key role in restoring Saint-Gilloise's lead by assisting Cameron Puertas.

Flop: Cody Gakpo (Liverpool)

Without any of the first-team attackers leading the line, this was a great chance for Cody Gakpo to make a case with a talismanic performance. However, due to a lack of proper service from his teammates, the Dutchman's impact was severely hampered.

Gakpo mustered just one shot in the game (which was blocked), attempted just one dribble, and failed to create a single goal-scoring chance. As the wingers on both sides were also relatively inexperienced, the former PSV Eindhoven star didn't receive enough service and cut a toothless figure in attack.

Hit: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool)

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher had a rough opening stanza as he conceded twice and eventually ended up on the losing side. In such a scenario, one wouldn't expect him to be considered a 'hit', but the 25-year-old made a few key saves that prevented Saint-Gilloise from extending their lead.

In the 17th minute, Kelleher got his fingertips to a shot from Amoura when the score was still 0-0. Just five minutes later, he denied Gustaf Nilsson in a one-on-one situation to preserve the deadlock.

Kelleher made two more saves after the break as he read the game well and guarded Liverpool's net with authority. If there was one player from the visiting side who didn't deserve to lose, it was him.

Flop: Wataru Endo (Liverpool)

Wataru Endo is a quality player but was unsettled by Saint-Gilloise's pacy tempo. One of his tasks was to defend the backline but he came up short as his positioning wasn't perfect

The Japanese midfielder couldn't offer solid resistance whenever the home side probed Liverpool's backline. Moreover, he was partly at fault for their opening goal too, as Nilsson plucked the ball off him before slipping it for Amoura, who then ran into acres of space before finding the back of the net.

Hit: Cameron Puertas (Union Saint-Gilloise)

Mohamed Amoura was the best player on the field last night, whereas Cameron Puertas was a close second. He was full of energy, pace, and creativity, perfectly complimenting his Algerian attacking cohort.

In the 43rd minute, he restored Saint-Gilloise's lead with a cool finish from the edge of the box. He had the ball in the back of the net once again after the break, but it was ruled out following a VAR check.

Off the ball too, Puertas was a thorn in Liverpool's flesh as he always sought to regain possession. He won nine ground duels and made four tackles.