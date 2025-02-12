Union Saint-Gilloise vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction and Betting Tips | February 13th 2025

The action continues in the UEFA Europa League as Union Saint-Gilloise and AFC Ajax Amsterdam lock horns at the King Baudouin Stadium in the first leg of the knockout-stage playoffs on Thursday. The Belgian outfit head into the game unbeaten in their last 10 home games and will be looking to extend this fine streak.

Saint-Gilloise made it six wins from six in the Belgian Jupiler as they edged out Kortrijk 2-1 at the Guldensporen Stadion last Sunday. Before that, Sébastien Pocognoli’s men saw their four-game winning streak come to an end on January 30 when they fell to a 2-1 loss against Rangers in the Europa League, three days before bouncing back in a 2-1 victory over Saint-Truidense.

Saint-Gilloise now turn their attention to the Europa League, where they picked up 11 points from their eight group-stage games to finish 21st in the standings.

Trending

Ajax, meanwhile, finished with 13 points from a possible 24 in the Europa League group stages to clinch 12th place in the table, missing out on automatic qualification to the knockout phase by just one point.

Francesco Farioli’s men head into Thursday’s clash fresh off the back of a 2-0 victory over Fortuna Sittard in the Eredivisie, where they sit top of the table with 51 points from 21 matches.

Ajax have won their last three matches across all competitions, including a crunch 2-1 victory over Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray in the Europa League on January 30.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Union Saint-Gilloise and Ajax, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Saint-Gilloise have won six of their last seven matches across all competitions, with the 2-1 defeat against Rangers on January 30 being the exception.

Ajax have failed to win three of their four Europa League away games, losing twice and claiming one draw so far.

Saint-Gilloise are on a run of 10 straight home matches without defeat, picking up eight wins and two draws since the start of November.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction

Saint-Gilloise and Ajax finished the group-stage phase separated by just one point in the table and we anticipate a thrilling encounter on Thursday as they look to secure a first-leg advantage. However, we predict Ajax will do just enough to force a share of the spoils, leaving it all to play for in the return leg.

Prediction: Union Saint-Gilloise 2-2 AFC Ajax Amsterdam

Union Saint-Gilloise vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in Saint-Gilloise’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in eight of the hosts’ last 10 games)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback