Union Saint-Gilloise vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2024

Union Saint-Gilloise begin their UEFA Europa Conference League campaign on Thursday when they play host to Eintracht Frankfurt at the Stade Joseph Marien.

Alexander Blessin’s men were dumped out of the Europa League after finishing third in Group E with eight points from their six matches.

Union Saint-Gilloise continued their charge to the Belgian Jupiler League title as they played out a 2-2 draw with KVC Westerlo on Saturday.

This followed a 2-1 defeat against Club Brugge in the Belgian Cup on February 7 which saw their 17-game unbeaten run come to an end.

Saint-Gilloise, who currently hold a healthy 11-point lead at the top of the Jupiler League table, now head to the Conference League playoff after finishing third in Group E of the Europa League.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, picked up nine points from six matches to finish second in Group G of the Conference League.

Dino Toppmoller’s men head into Thursday’s game off the back of a somewhat disappointing 1-1 draw with Bochum in the Bundesliga last Saturday.

Frankfurt are currently sixth in the German Bundesliga table, eight points adrift of Borussia Dortmund in the final Champions League qualification spot.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday’s clash will be the first-ever meeting between Union Saint-Gilloise and Eintracht Frankfurt, who will be looking to begin their rivalry on a high.

The Bundesliga side have lost just one of their last six competitive matches while picking up three wins and two draws since mid-December.

Saint-Gilloise are unbeaten in their last 14 home matches across all competitions, claiming 12 wins and two draws since a 2-0 loss to Genk on September 16.

Eintracht Frankfurt have failed to win seven of their last eight away matches, losing five and claiming two draws since November.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Frankfurt have struggled for consistency of late and their away form has been nothing to write home about. Saint-Gilloise have been near impenetrable at the Stade Joseph Marien in the last few months and we fancy them to claim a narrow victory in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Union Saint-Gilloise 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Saint-Gilloise to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in six of Saint-Gilloise’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in all but one of the hosts’ last eight outings)