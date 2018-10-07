Manchester United and Jose Mourinho: Just papering over the cracks

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United produced an emphatic comeback as they beat 19th placed Newcastle United 3-2. But the Red Devils started the game poorly as Kenedy scored in the seventh minute and then Muto shocked the world as he made it 2-0 after 10 minutes.

Manchester United looked dire and lacklustre in the first half. Jonjo Shelvey bossed the midfield as Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic were nowhere to be seen. Mourinho did make a change though early on the in the first half as he took Eric Bailly off for Juan Mata and he then put Scott Mctominay for the second game running into the backline, which raised quite a few eyebrows. But credit must go to the team as they came out in the second half and they really gave it a go as Juan Mata's amazing freekick got United back into the game. Anthony Martial equaliser made it 2-2, and Alexis Sanchez rounded off an amazing 2nd half display as United won 3-2.

Anthony Martial was sublime!

Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial were at the rescue for United as they both played exceptionally well in the second half. The link-up play from the Frenchmen for the second goal was top notch. This win has pushed United into eighth place but there are still many problems in the club with some fans believing the players weren't doing it for Jose but for the United fans and the badge.

But nonetheless, this does show the players are fighting for the manager and they showed great character and mentality. Jose Mourinho now has the best win percentage of all Manchester United manager with a 60.3% win percentage. The Portuguese must have surely breathed a sigh of relief as a huge amount of speculation surrounded his future in the lead up to the game against the Magpies.

Manchester United now face Chelsea after the international break at Stamford Bridge all eyes will be on Mourinho and United once again. It is very ironic the players he has been continuously slating in his interviews and press conferences kept him in the job as Paul Pogba made 78 passes more than anybody on the pitch.

It will still be an absolute mission for the Portuguese to turn this around but will he be able to do it? This win will definitely buy him time but for how long?