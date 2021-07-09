United City vs Daegu prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2021

United City and Daegu clash in their sixth and final group stage fixture of the AFC Champions League on Sunday at the Bunyodkor Football Stadium. Daegu need a win to qualify into the next round as the best runners-up.

United City recorded their first win of the competition against Beijing Guoan, defeating them 3-2 on Thursday. They will be looking to end their campaign in the Champions League with a win.

Daegu were defeated for the second time by group leaders Kawasaki Frontale in their previous outing. They fell 3-1 to the Japanese giants, thanks to Leandro Damião's brilliant hat-trick.

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Manchester United pushing for 2 more transfers, Barcelona's plans for Lionel Messi and more

United City vs Daegu Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off just once across all competitions. Their meeting at the Bunyodkor Football Stadium in round two fixtures of the group stage was the first time these two teams had gone face-to-face with each other. The South Korean side recorded a massive 7-0 win in that fixture.

United City form guide (AFC Champions League): W-L-L-L-D

Daegu form guide (AFC Champions League): L-W-W-W-L

United City vs Daegu Team News

United City

Ryan Jarvis and Andreas Esswein are the two injury concerns for the Philippines club. Both players were recently ruled out with knee injuries. Jonny Campbell is not registered to play in the competition and is ineligible for the game.

Injured: Ryan Jarvis, Andreas Esswein

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Johnny Campbell

Daegu

Ki-Dong Park is the only injury concern for the South Korean side going into this game. Jeong Tae-Wook, Kim Jae-woo and Seung-won Jeong have been called up to the South Korean national team for the upcoming Olympics.

Park Byung-Hyun picked up his second yellow card of the group stage and is suspended for the game.

🇰🇷 K League in @TheAFCCL Match Day 6⃣ Preview



🧐 @KLeagueUnited looks ahead to...

💚 Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors vs Gamba Osaka 🇯🇵

🦔 Daegu FC vs United City FC 🇵🇭

🐯 Ulsan Hyundai vs BG Pathum United 🇹🇭#KLeague | #ACL2021 — K League (@kleague) July 9, 2021

Injured: Ki-Dong Park

Suspension: Park Byung-Hyun

Unavailable: Jeong Tae-Wook, Kim Jae-woo, Seung-won Jeong

United City vs Daegu Predicted XI

United City Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Anthony Pinthus; Da-Hwon Jeong, Pocholo Bugas, Sean Kane, William Grierson; Stephan Schrock; Amin Nazari, Hikaru Minegishi, Omid Nazari, Mark Hartmann; Bienve

Daegu Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Yeong-woon Choi; Kim Woo-Seok, Jung-woon Hong; Jin-hyuk Kim; Soon-min Hwang, Yong-rae Lee, Hoo-Sung Oh, Seong-won Jang; Cesinha, Keun-ho Lee; Edgar

United City vs Daegu Prediction

Daegu have only lost twice in the group stage but these losses were against a dominant Kawasaki Frontale. In the remaining three games, they managed to keep a clean sheet and scored 15 goals.

United City recorded their first win in their previous outing. Though qualification for the next round is ruled out for them, they could spoil the party for Daegu with a draw or a win here, though that is an unlikely outcome.

We predict a win for Daegu, who made light work of United City last time around.

Prediction: United City 0-4 Daegu.

Also See: 10 best goalkeepers in the world this season (2020-21)

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Football fans. Please spare 2 mins to take this short survey.

Edited by Shardul Sant