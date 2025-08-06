Manchester United closing in on deal to sign top target despite better offer from Premier League rivals: Reports

Manchester United are closing in on completing a deal for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko. According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the Slovenian forward has decided to join the Red Devils, who made an offer of €75 million plus €10 million in add-ons earlier this week.

This comes after Newcastle United had made a better offer valued at €82.5 million plus €2.5 million in add-ons. However, the 22-year-old wants to join the Old Trafford-based outfit. The Red Devils and Leipzig are yet to reach an agreement on a fee.

Sesko is one of the hottest prospects in European football. The striker has been linked with a move away from Germany for a while now, with Arsenal reportedly interested in him before moving on to sign Viktor Gyokeres. He bagged 21 goals and six assists across competitions last season.

He will likely replace Rasmus Hojlund as Manchester United's first-choice striker. The Danish forward has struggled to impress at Old Trafford, bagging just 26 goals in 95 games since his reported €83 million move from Atalanta. Sesko's imminent arrival would take United's spending on attack to over €200 million this season, having also brought in Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

This update comes as another massive blow to Newcastle United who have had a transfer window to forget. Many of the Magpies' top targets including Mbeumo, Joao Pedro, Hugo Ekitike and James Trafford have snubbed them to join other teams, while star striker Alexander Isak is also looking to leave.

Manchester United star vows 'revenge' after forgettable campaign for the club

Yoro insists the club will be better this sesaon.

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro claimed that the side would be much better from their previous campaign. The Frenchman admitted that their performances were poor, saying (via ESPN):

"When you play for Manchester United, you need to have the mindset of being the best version of yourself," Yoro said.

"I think what we did last season was a mistake for us. When you're Manchester United, you cannot be at this position. The fans know it, everyone knows it. I think we understand this.

"This season will be different for us. It will be like a revenge from last season. We need to do better."

The 2024-25 season was one to forget for the Red Devils, finishing 15th in what was their worst finish in the history of the Premier League. They also suffered a loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the Europa League.

Yoro, who joined United last summer, had a difficult start to life at Old Trafford after picking up an injury in pre-season. He finally established himself in the rotation in the second half of the campaign and made 33 appearances across competitions last season, helping keep four clean sheets. He is touted to be a key player for Amorim's back three this campaign.

