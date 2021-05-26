Universidad Catolica vs Atletico Nacional prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021 

Universidad Catolica will host Atletico Nacional on Thursday in the final matchday of Group F in the Copa Libertadores.

Just one point separates the two sides in the table and they will each give their all to get the necessary result to attain progression to the knockout round.

The home side are slightly better off in second spot, having accrued six points from five matches played to date. Atletico Nacional are one point and one place below.

While a draw might be enough for Universidad Catolica to qualify, anything other than a win for Atletico Nacional will bring their Libertadores sojourn to an end.

However, the two sides can still be usurped on the table by bottom-placed Nacional, who will square off against top-placed Argentinos Juniors on the final day. As such, victory is imperative for both teams.

Universidad Catolica vs Atletico Nacional Head-to-Head

Atletico Nacional picked up a 2-0 victory in the first leg meeting between the sides on home turf. Andres Andrade and Jefferson Duque scored in the first half to help the Colombians pick up the victory.

Universidad Catolica are currently on a two-game losing streak, which came after they had won three games on the bounce. Atletico Nacional are winless in six games played in all competitions.

Universidad Catolica form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-W

Atletico Nacional form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-D-D

Universidad Catolica vs Atletico Nacional Team News

Universidad Catolica

The hosts have no known injury or suspension concerns.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Atletico Nacional

There are also no injury or suspension worries for the visitors.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Universidad Catolica vs Atletico Nacional Predicted XI

Universidad Catolica Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matias Dituro (GK); Cornejo Palma, Valber Huerta, Branco Ampuero, Raimundo Rebolledo; Luciano Aued, Ignacio Saavedra, Nunez Espinoza; Valencia Morello, Fernando Zampedri, Gaston Leczano

Atletico Nacional Predicted XI (3-5-2): Aldair Quintana (GK); Emanuel Olivera, Geisson Perea, Yerson Mosquera; Gomez Londono, Alex Castro, Baldomero Perlaza, Brayan Rovira, Yerson Candelo; Andres Andrade, Alvez Sagar

Universidad Catolica vs Atletico Nacional Prediction

Given the high stakes involved in the game, both managers might set up their teams to prioritize defensive solidity rather than all-out attack.

This cautious approach could lead to a low-scoring encounter with few chances. The hosts have been slightly more consistent and are in a better position to qualify. In light of this, we are predicting a narrow victory for Universidad Catolica.

Prediction: Universidad Catolica 1-0 Atletico Nacional

