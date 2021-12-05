Unstoppable Bernardo Silva powers Manchester City to Premier League summit after Watford win

When the season started, many were among those who wrote Manchester City off. After failing to land Harry Kane, the Cityzens also lost their opening game of the season to Tottenham Hotspur.

It may have seemed like the team was heading for the abyss, but the defending champions have since bounced back in style.

Despite playing without a recognized striker, Pep Guardiola has managed to get the team firing on all cylinders by outplaying and outscoring their opponents.

Watford became the latest team to fall to Manchester City’s ruthlessness after being beaten 3-1 at Vicarage Road on Saturday evening.

Opposition fans will start clapping him soon. 🤩 Bernardo Silva has now scored or assisted in each of his last four Premier League away games:🅰️ vs Brighton⚽ vs Man Utd⚽ vs Aston Villa⚽ vs WatfordOpposition fans will start clapping him soon. 🤩 https://t.co/eCN8Rh1ltT

Silva in the form of his life

The Hornets are a stubborn side, having battered Manchester United 4-1 and run Chelsea close in last week’s defeat.

However, they were completely outplayed by Guardiola’s side, with Bernardo Silva being the tormentor-in-chief. The midfielder is probably the best Portuguese player in the Premier League currently.

He has been in monstrous form this season and was once again at his best against Watford after netting twice in the 3-1 victory over Claudio Ranieri’s side.

Silva’s best-ever scoring return in the Premier League remains seven goals and he has already matched that tally in 15 games this season. He is clearly in the form of his life and can only get better from here.

Still plenty of time to set a new PB. 😀 Bernardo Silva’s highest scoring Premier League seasons: ◎ 2018/19: 7 in 36 games◎ 2017/18: 6 in 35 games◎ 2019/20: 6 in 35 games◉ 2021/22: 6 in 14 games Still plenty of time to set a new PB. 😀 https://t.co/afabAbGuyi

Manchester City rise to Premier League summit

Manchester City started Saturday’s game against Watford in third place following Liverpool’s win over Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier in the day.

However, Chelsea’s failure to beat West Ham United has seen Manchester City move to the top of the Premier League table. It has taken some time, but the defending champions are back where they belong.

"We created more chances than Wednesday, but the game could be over after 15 minutes. The most important thing is that we won," Guardiola said after the game, as quoted by Mancity.com.

"We played in a consistent way, controlled, we played a good game again. Take a look at what happened with Manchester United and Chelsea (at Vicarage Road). We played really well, we didn't allow them to be who they are.

"I have a lot of respect for Claudio, but it's not that Watford didn't want to do it – we didn't allow it. We missed a lot of chances and hopefully next time, we can convert."

Manchester City have now won each of their last seven matches in all competitions and their form suggests they won’t surrender the top spot easily.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar