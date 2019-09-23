Liverpool beat Chelsea to maintain perfect start | Updated Premier League Table after Matchday 6 | PL Table

A well-fought game saw Liverpool come away with the three points from Stamford Bridge

Liverpool made it 15 wins in a row with their narrow win at Stamford Bridge to stay top of the table and maintain their 5-point lead over Manchester City, who were the talk of the weekend with their 8-0 thumping of Watford.

Amid all the action, Aston Villa let a genuine chance slip to pull out of the relegation places as they were beaten by 10-man Arsenal. Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United also lost ground with away defeats as the table begins to take some sort of definitive shape.

Liverpool still perfect at the top of the table while Wolves can't seem to buy a win

Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold 14', Roberto Firmino 30'; N'Golo Kante 71'

Lampard's side succumbed to their first home defeat of the campaign in a spirited display against Klopp's Liverpool who started well but had a shaky finish.

Arsenal 3-2 Aston Villa

Nicholas Pepe 59' (P), Calum Chambers 81', Pierre Emerick Aubameyang 84'; John McGinn 20', Wesley Moraes 60'

Red Card: Ainsley Maitland-Niles 41'

Arsenal showed some real spirit in coming from behind twice, with 10 men to find 3 points against Aston Villa.

Crystal Palace 1-1 Wolves

Leander Dendoncker 46' (OG); Diogo Jota 90+4'

Red Card: Roman Saiss 73'

Wolves avoided three straight defeats with a last-minute equaliser by Jota but they still haven't won a single game this season.

Manchester United were defensively porous against West Ham

West Ham 2-0 Manchester United

Andriy Yarmolenko 44', Aaron Cresswell 84'

Manchester United can't seem to put two wins together at the moment as West Ham become the latest side to down the Red Devils.

Newcastle 0-0 Brighton

In a crucial tie for both sides, neither could find a winner. Brighton had plenty of possession but couldn't make Newcastle pay.

Everton 0-2 Sheffield United

Yerry Mina 40' [OG], Lys Mousset 79'

Sheffield United's first away victory in the Premier League this season came against a hapless Everton, who have now lost two in a row.

All three of them were on the scoresheet in a rampant display against Watford

Manchester City 8-0 Watford

David Silva 1', Sergio Aguero 7' [P], Riyad Mahrez 12', Bernardo Silva 15' 48' 60', Nicholas Otamendi 18', Kevin De Bruyne 85'

Your vision is just fine, this is not an error; Manchester City became the quickest side to go 5-0 up in a captivating first 18 minutes against Watford.

Burnley 2-0 Norwich City

Chris Wood 10', 14'

The Canaries who were flying high from their win over Manchester City last week were downed by a resilient Burnley.

James Maddison's thunderbolt was the difference between Leicester City and Tottenham

Leicester City 2-1 Tottenham

Ricardo Pereira 69', James Maddison 85'; Harry Kane 29'

The Foxes came from behind to sink Spurs to extend their terrible away record; Pochettino's side now haven't won away from home since January.

Southampton 1-3 Bournemouth

James Ward-Prowse 53' (P); Natan Ake 10', Harry Wilson 35', Callum Wilson 90+5'

Eddie Howe's Bournemouth derailed Southampton away from home to clinch two victories on the trot.