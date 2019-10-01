Updated Premier League Table after Matchday 7 | PL Table

Dean Henderson's fumble came to Liverpool's aid

The Liverpool juggernaut rolled on, barely stuttering in the face of Chris Wilder's staunch Sheffield United. However, the Reds will need to develop more fluency if they're to build on their brilliant start to the season.

Manchester City seem to be hitting their groove again while Leicester City are also looking formidable.

The race for a top-four spot is wide open, with both West Ham United and Leicester firmly in the reckoning. Brendan Rodgers' unit have shown plenty of promise thus far and will look to build on their strong start.

Meanwhile, near the bottom of the table, Wolverhampton Wanderers got their first win of the season against Watford, whose dismal start shows no signs of coming to an end. The Hornets have managed just 2 points in 7 games.

Plenty of horses in the race for top 4 in the Premier League

Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal

Scott McTominay 45'; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 58'

Both sides shared the spoils as Aubameyang's second-half strike canceled out McTominay's opener.

Leicester City 5-0 Newcastle

Ricardo Pereira 16'; Jamie Vardy 54' 64', Paul Dummett 57' (OG), Wilfred Ndidi 90'

Led by Jamie Vardy, Leicester City piled the misery on Newcastle who had Isaac Hayden sent off at the end of the first half. The Foxes are up to third and just two points behind Manchester City.

Everton 1-3 Manchester City

Dominic Calvert-Lewin 33'; Gabriel Jesus 24', Riyad Mahrez 71', Raheem Sterling 84'

Marco Silva almost masterminded another upset, but Everton were ultimately undone by some good football by Manchester City late on. The champions are starting to build up a head of steam once again as they look to close the gap to Liverpool at the top.

Jorginho was on target for Chelsea in their first home PL win under Lampard

Chelsea 2-0 Brighton

Jorginho 50' (P), Willian 76'

Frank Lampard will be delighted with the fact that his first home win in the league came alongside his first clean sheet as Chelsea manager. Goals from Jorginho and Willian helped The Blues keep pace with the rest of the teams at the top of the table.

Wolves 2-0 Watford

Matt Doherty 18', Daryl Janmaat 61' (OG)

Wolves' first win of the Premier League dragged them out of the relegation places, while Watford remained at the bottom of the table without a win this season.

Bournemouth 2-2 West Ham

Joshua King 17', Callum Wilson 46'; Andriy Yarmolenko 10', Aaron Cresswell 74'

Both sides would've liked a win to bolster their credentials as dark horses this season, but despite Bournemouth looking primed for a win at home, an Aaron Cresswell stunner secured a point for the Hammers.

Tottenham 2-1 Southampton

A crucial win despite going down to 10 men for Mauricio Pochettino

Tanguy Ndombele 24', Harry Kane 43'; Danny Ings 39'

Red Card: Serge Aurier 31'

A win that Tottenham will really appreciate, having played two-thirds of the game with 10 men. The Saints threw the kitchen sink at Spurs but ultimately couldn't break them down as the Lilywhites secured a valuable three points to stay within touching distance of the top four.

Aston Villa 2-2 Burnley

Anwar El Ghazi 33', John McGinn 79'; Jay Rodriguez 68', Chris Wood 81'

The two sides went toe-to-toe, taking turns opening up each other's defences. John McGinn had another stellar game in a Villa shirt and has now scored in two consecutive league games.

Crystal Palace 2-0 Norwich City

Luka Milivojevic 21' (P), Andros Townsend 90+2'

The magic of Norwich is starting to fade away as they are now without a point since their shocking victory against Manchester City at Carrow Road.

Sheffield United 0-1 Liverpool

Georginio Wijnaldum 70'

Just when it seemed like Chris Wilder's men would be able to hold Liverpool to a draw, Dean Henderson's costly error allowed Wijnaldum's strike to creep in, undoing all of Sheffield's good work.

