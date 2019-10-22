Updated Premier League Table after Matchday 9 | PL Table

Lys Mousset's poke past Bernd Leno handed Sheffield United all three points against Arsenal

Liverpool's perfect start to the Premier League 2019/20 campaign was dented by an inspired Manchester United while Spurs continued their poor run of form failing to outplay their opponents once again as they're held to a draw at home.

Sheffield United 1-0 Arsenal

Lys Mousset 30'

An impressive outing for Sheffield United and a performance that leaves a lot to be desired from Arsenal by the visitors. Chris Wilder has this team functioning at a great pace and tempo and is barely disturbed every week.

Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool

Marcus Rashford 36', Adam Lallana 85'

We were a little more than five minutes away from an unlikely result at Old Trafford as Manchester united seemed on the verge of inflicting Liverpool's first league defeat fo the season. The draw puts the first dent in Liverpool's points tally as the gap at the top is reduced to six points.

Crystal Palace 0-2 Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus 39', David Silva 41'

Two quickfire goals handed Manchester City an easy win over Crystal Palace as they put up a dominant display at Selhurst Park. Roy Hodgson's side tried to mount a fightback but were shut down by City.

Leicester City 2-1 Burnley

Jamie Vardy rose highest to equalise for Leicester City

Jamie Vardy 45', Youri Tielemans 74'; Chris Wood 26'

Brendan Rodgers' Foxes have been playing some good football this season and they showed some more of their promise against a tough Burnley team. Sean Dyche's men took their lead from a corner but Leicester fought back to get all three points in front of their home crowd.

Bournemouth 0-0 Norwich City

A surprise result of sorts as both teams known for their attractive attacking football failed to create any real chances for their forwards in a stalemate. Norwich City will be the happier of the two for the point comes amid an injury crisis for Daniel Farke.

Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle

Marcos Alonso 73'

Chelsea will be happy with only their second clean sheet of the season. The game swung both ways as both sides had good chances but The Blues proved more clinical in the end as they moved into the top four with this win.

Wolves 1-1 Southampton

Raul Jimenez 61' (P); Danny Ings 53'

Ings' form in front of goal earned Southampton a point against Wolves who're seemingly on the road to recovery. The Saints will claim they should've had all three points from the game but were unable to break down a resolute Wolves defence.

Tottenham 1-1 Watford

Plenty for Harry Kane to ponder as Tottenham Hotspur failed to win again

Dele Alli 86'; Abdoulaye Doucoure 6'

Following a difficult start to the season, Watford could've had a big win in this game but some missed chances and some poor defensive work later they found themselves level at the final whistle. Spurs have now failed to win in three consecutive games in all competitions.

Aston Villa 2-1 Brighton

Jack Grealish 45+2', Matt Targett 90+4'; Adam Webster 21'

Red Card: Aaron Mooy 35'

The game began well for Brighton who seemed like they were about to follow their scalp of Tottenham with another good day at Villa Park.

The red card issued to Mooy completely turned the game as Dean Smith's side went on to equalise before half-time.

Although the Seagulls managed to hang on for most of the second half, a stoppage-time winner by Matt Targett sealed three points for the home team.

Everton 2-0 West Ham

Bernard 17', Gylfi Sigurdsson 90+2'

Everton finally showing the kind of performance that many expected from them at the beginning of this season. Alex Iwobi was influential playing in a central attacking role and pulled strings in attack for the Toffees as a big win takes them up to 10 points.