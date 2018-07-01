Uruguay 2-1 Portugal: Player Ratings

Uruguay v Portugal: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

A brace by Edinson Cavani saw Uruguay edge past Portugal in the second Round of 16 fixture. The match kicked off with La Celeste dominating the game and with only just 7 minutes on the clock, Edinson Cavani put his side ahead courtesy of a beautiful header from a Luis Suarez cross.

Portugal then equalized in the second half thanks to a header from the former Real Madrid defender, Pepe. However, Cavani reclaimed the lead with an exquisite curler into the bottom right corner which proved to be the difference at the end of the match.

Óscar Tabárez's side will now go head-to-head with France after Les Bleus emerged victorious in the goal-fest see-saw against Argentina.

Here are the player ratings for both sides.

Portugal

Rui Patrício - 6/10

He did make an exceptional save from Suarez's free-kick and frankly, it is hard to hold him responsible for the sublime goals scored by an in-form Cavani.

Jose Fonte - 5/10

Not only he should have done better with Cavani's first goal but he also struggled against Luis Suarez. Probably the end of his career at the top level.

Pepe - 7/10

He equalized the scoreline with the sole goal for his side but was also partly accountable for Cavani's second goal.

Ricardo Pereira - 6/10

Displayed shrewdness offensively but was quite sluggish at the back. He was not a difficult nut to crack for the menacing duo of Cavani and Suarez in the first half.

Raphaël Guerreiro - 6/10

Props to him for skilfully assisting Pepe's equalizer but was caught out in the defence when Cavani made his run that resulted in the opening goal.

Adrien Silva - 5/10

His only major contribution was winning the corner from which Pepe pulled off the breakthrough. Subbed in the 65th minute.

William Carvalho - 6/10

He was the ultimate backstop in Portugal's midfield and helped them resist pressure. All the same, the lack of pace enabled Uruguay to breeze past him.

Joao Mario - 5/10

The 25-year-old lacked imagination throughout the game and failed to make any crucial passes from the left flank. Subbed.

Bernardo Silva - 7/10

The Manchester City star was the bright spot in the squad and created problems for the Uruguayan rearguard with a couple of neat passes.

Goncalo Guedes - 5/10

He crumbled under pressure and accordingly, failed to make any major impact. Honestly, Quaresma should have started in place of him.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 6/10

A lot was expected from the Real Madrid megastar but he floundered in the face of Uruguayan defence. By the end of the match, he looked out of sorts.

Substitutes

Ricardo Quaresma - 6/10

Quaresma did create some sort of spark replacing Adrien Silva in the 65th minute.

Andre Silva - 4/10

He was subbed in for Goncalo Guedes in the 74th minute and that was the only time he was seen in the game.

Manuel Fernandes - N/A

Took the place of Joao Mario in the 84th minute.