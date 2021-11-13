Uruguay risk missing 2022 World Cup after damaging home defeat to Argentina

The demeanor of Uruguay’s players and their technical bench said it all when the final whistle was blown following their game against Argentina on Saturday.

Oscar Tabarez’s side couldn’t make their home advantage count as they fell to a damaging 1-0 defeat to Angel Di Maria and Co. In truth, this story looks very familiar.

Uruguay haven’t been at their best in recent months and their results have simply been disappointing. La Celeste’s latest defeat to Argentina is their third straight loss in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers.

They have also failed to win in any of their last four qualifying matches, having conceded eight goals in that period. The Uruguayan national team is currently facing a mini-crisis, with pressure mounting on Tabarez.

Wasteful Uruguay fall to Argentina

Uruguay obviously do not boast a lot of world-beaters like they used to have. Diego Forlan has retired, while Edinson Cavani has consistently battled fitness issues.

Luis Suarez and Diego Godin are the only remnants of the golden generation that reached the semi-finals of the 2010 World Cup and won the 2011 Copa America.

But for all of the team’s problems, quality was the least when they faced Argentina. Tabarez’s side fell behind after just seven minutes when Di Maria scored from a beautiful curling shot.

However, La Celeste returned strongly and dominated the game for larger parts. They also had several opportunities to level the score, only to miss their chances.

In the end, it was Uruguay’s own wastefulness that cost them, rather than Argentina’s brilliance.

La Celeste in danger of missing World Cup

Losing to Argentina has seen Uruguay drop to sixth in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying table. Tabarez’s side, however, have the same points as Chile and Colombia.

This is a national team that has qualified for every World Cup since 2010 but now they are in real danger of missing out on Qatar 2022.

Uruguay’s performances have simply not been good enough and that is what has translated into their poor results. Tabarez has been in charge of the team for 15 years now but the 74-year-old could be facing the sack if things do not change quickly.

The pressure is mounting and how Uruguay respond will be key to their qualification chances. Fortunately, there are six more qualifying matches remaining and La Celeste will need to win as many as they can.

A clash against Bolivia beckons on Monday and another defeat would only further dent their chances of going to the World Cup.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar