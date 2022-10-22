Uruguay will head to Qatar in November to take part in their 14th FIFA World Cup. Uruguay made their debut in the tournament in 1930, going all the way to win the trophy.

They won the World Cup in 1950 as well, but since then, the highest they have finished is fourth. In 2018 Uruguay reached the quarter-finals of the tournament but lost to eventual winners France.

Uruguay seem to have an endless supply of stellar forwards. The latest Uruguayan striker to make a name for himself is Darwin Nunez at Liverpool. He signed for the English club in the summer. Mentioned below are the top three goalscorers for the national team, and a couple of them are still active today.

#3 Diego Forlan - 36 goals

Uruguay v Germany: 2010 FIFA World Cup - Third Place Play-off

Diego Forlan made 112 appearances for the national team and won the Copa America with them in 2011.

Forlan began his career at Independiente before Manchester United signed him in 2002, and he spent two seasons at the club. He left for Spain in 2004, where he rose to fame playing for Villarreal and then Atletico Madrid. He won multiple UEFA trophies at the clubs.

After Atletico Madrid, Forlan spent time at several different clubs and even played in the Indian Super League with Mumbai City. Forlan was a complete striker in that he knew how to score goals but also dropped deep to link up play and could create for others. His intelligence within the box meant that he scored goals wherever he went and won truckloads of trophies along the way.

#2 Edinson Cavani - 58 goals

Uruguay v Russia: Group A - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Edinson Cavani has made 133 appearances for Uruguay and won the Copa America in 2011. Cavani continues to have a glorious career as one of Europe's elite strikers, and he has played for some of the biggest teams on the continent. He began his career at Danubio before signing for Palermo in 2007. He eventually signed for Napoli, for whom he made 138 appearances and scored 104 goals.

In 2013 he signed for Paris Saint-Germain, going on to spend seven years in France as one of the league's best strikers. He made 301 appearances and scored 200 goals for the capital club, an astonishing return.

He won multiple Ligue 1 titles and domestic trophies before signing for Manchester United. Cavani is currently at Valencia and is looking to make the squad for the World Cup at the age of 35.

#1 Luis Suarez - 68 goals (Uruguay's top goalscorer)

Uruguay v Portugal: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Luis Suarez has made 134 appearances for the national team, but like the other strikers on the list, his only trophy remains the Copa America in 2011. As if Forlan and Cavani were not enough, Suarez also happened to play for the country at the same time. Suarez began his career at Nacional, but it was at Ajax where he rose to prominence.

Liverpool signed him in 2011, and he made 133 appearances for the Reds, scoring 82 goals. Barcelona came calling in 2014, where he spent six years at the club, winning everything and scoring 195 goals while also providing 113 assists in 283 appearances. After leaving Barcelona, he spent two seasons at Atletico Madrid before returning to Nacional earlier this year.

Suarez has had his fair share of on-pitch controversies, but as a player, there has rarely been a better striker. Long-range goals seemed like par for the course for Suarez, and his brilliance within the box was unparalleled.

He made even the hardest goals look effortless. Suarez will be heading to the World Cup in November for what is likely to be his swansong on the international stage.

