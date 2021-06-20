Uruguay vs Chile prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa America 2021

The Copa America 2021 returns to the fold with another round of intriguing matches as Chile lock horns with Uruguay in an important Group B match at the Arena Pantanal on Monday. Both teams have been inconsistent in recent weeks and will need to win this game.

Chile held their ground in their first match of Copa America 2021 and secured an important point against Argentina. La Roja were well below their best on the day, however, and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Uruguay, on the other hand, failed to find their equaliser against Argentina and slumped to a 1-0 defeat after an early goal from Guido Rodriguez. The Uruguayans have excellent players in their ranks and will need to be at their best in this match.

Emi Martinez kept his first international cleansheet as Argentina beat Uruguay by a goal to nil. G. Rodriguez scored the only goal after a great Lionel Messi assist. For the second match running, Lionel Messi won the MOTM award. Argentina are now level on points with Chile. pic.twitter.com/TH4HraIRCX — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) June 19, 2021

Uruguay vs Chile Head-to-Head

Uruguay have an impressive historical record against Chile and have won 46 matches out of a total of 82 games played between the two teams. Chile have managed only 19 victories against Uruguay and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in October last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Uruguay. Luis Suarez scored the opening goal on the day and will want to make his mark on this match.

Uruguay form guide: L-D-D-L-W

Chile form guide: W-D-D-D-W

Uruguay vs Chile Team News

Uruguay need to win this game

Uruguay

Edinson Cavani served his suspension in the World Cup qualifiers earlier this month and will partner the in-form Luis Suarez in the final third. Uruguay have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will have to field their best team against Chile.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sanchez is unavailable for the game

Chile

Alexis Sanchez is the only missing name for Chile at Copa America 2021 and will be unable to feature in this match. La Roja have a strong team and are unlikely to make drastic changes for this fixture.

Injured: Alexis Sanchez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Uruguay vs Chile Predicted XI

Uruguay Predicted XI (4-4-2): Fernando Muslera; Matias Vina, Jose Gimenez, Diego Godin, Giovanni Gonzalez; Lucas Torreira, Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Nicolas De La Cruz; Edinson Cavani, Luis Suarez

Chile Predicted XI (4-3-3): Claudio Bravo; Mauricio Isla, Gary Medel, Guillermo Maripan, Eugenio Mena; Erick Pulgar, Arturo Vidal, Charles Aranguiz; Ben Brereton, Jean Meneses, Eduardo Vargas

Uruguay vs Chile Prediction

Uruguay put in a disjointed performance against Argentina earlier this week and will be thoroughly disappointed with the result. The likes of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani have plenty of experience on the big stage and will have to step up in this match.

Chile are perfectly capable of packing a punch and will be intent on taking something away from this fixture. Uruguay are the better team on paper, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Uruguay 1-0 Chile

