USA v Mexico: 5 Things we learnt from this game

Mexico v United States

A fine header in the first half from Chicharito Hernandez and two more from Erick Gutierrez and Uriel Antuna in the second half helped Mexico crush USA by 3-0 margin at the MetLife Stadium.

It seemed like a Gold Cup rematch, but unlike last time out when the Americans lost by 1-0, a substandard second half display meant that they were blown away by Gerardo Martino's side.

The hosts started positively and created half-openings in various zones of the pitch, but later faltered as Mexico overpowered them in midfield and sucked the venom out of their attacks high up the pitch. To add to their misery, Josh Sargent's penalty miss in the 87th minute of the game robbed USA off their consolation.

Mexico, who were without their best player in Hirving Lozano for most part of the game as he watched on from the bench, made light work of their opponents and remained in cruise control throughout, especially in the second phase of the game.

USA were punished for their lackluster defending, and on that note, we look at the five major talking points from Mexico's comprehensive triumph over Gregg Berhalter's troops.

#5 USA start off as the better side but fade away as the first half wears on

Christian Pulisic, who did complete a few dribbles early on, ran out of chances for himself eventually

The hosts began on a bright note in front of a vibrant New Jersey crowd against Mexico, winning fouls early on in promising areas of the pitch and playing a step ahead of their opposition, who, fair to say, took a while to settle into the game.

Although El Tri broke quickly in numbers against a USA defense vulnerable to the counter, it was the home team that built up from the back and enjoyed more possession early on.

Sergino Dest broke away down the flank to supply a decent pass to Weston McKennie, who launched one straight on goal. It was catching practice for Jonathan Orozco, but signs looked inspiring for Berhalter on the touchline.

Moments later, young Dest himself rifled a venomous effort on goal from outside the box, only to be denied by a Orozco again.

