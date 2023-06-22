USA vs Jamaica Prediction and Betting Tips | June 24th 2023

Reigning champions USA will kick off their title defense in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup with a match against Jamaica at Soldier Field on Saturday.

The USA are joint hosts alongside Canada for this year's edition of the biennial international tournament. They head into their campaign opener in rich form, having recently been crowned as the CONCACAF Nations League winners just last week.

Jamaica have qualified in the last four editions of the competition and have finished as runners-up twice in that period. They were eliminated from the quarter-finals in the 2021 edition by the hosts and will look to avenge that defeat.

The visitors played a couple of friendlies ahead of their campaign opener earlier this month, suffering 2-1 defeats against Qatar and Jordan.

USA vs Jamaica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 31 times in all competitions since 1988. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against the visitors with 19 wins. The visitors have just three wins to their name while nine games have ended in draws.

The USA are unbeaten in their last five meetings against the visitors, recording four wins in that period.

They have met seven times in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, with the hosts recording six wins and just one victory for the visitors.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions. They have recorded four wins in that period and also have four clean sheets in these games.

The visitors are winless in their last 10 games in all competitions.

Four of the last six meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The hosts conceded just one goal in their title-winning run in the 2021 edition and recorded back-to-back 1-0 wins in the three knockout-stage games.

USA vs Jamaica Prediction

The Stars and Stripes have been in impressive form in 2023 and are strong favorites at home. Interim head coach B.J. Callaghan has dropped Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun from the roster for the competition but has named a strong 23-man squad.

The Reggae Boyz are winless in all competitions since last June and will look to produce an improved display in this match. They have failed to score in two of their last three meetings against the home team.

While their squad includes the likes of Andre Blake, Michail Antonio, Cory Burke, Leon Bailey, and Demarai Gray, they have been in poor form over the last year. They have suffered defeats in three of their five games in 2023.

Considering the visitors' poor form and recent record against the home team, we expect the reigning champions to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: USA 2-0 Jamaica

USA vs Jamaica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - USA to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Jesús Ferreira to score or assist any time - Yes

