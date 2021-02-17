USA Women vs Canada Women prediction, preview, team news and more | SheBelieves Cup 2020-21

The sixth edition of the SheBelieves Cup features an exciting match this week as the USA take on Canada at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando. The hosts have won the tournament on three occasions and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Canada have impressive players in their ranks and have managed to pull off the occasional upset in the past. The away side is are making its debut in the SheBelieves Cup and has a point to prove this week.

The USA go into this tournament as the favourites and have named a powerful squad for the SheBelieves Cup. The host nation has scored 10 goals in its last two games and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

USA Women vs Canada Women Head-to-Head

The USA have an exceptional record against Canada and have won five matches out of six games played between the two teams. Canada have never defeated the USA in an official fixture and will need to play out of their skins in this match.

The previous meeting between the two North American rivals took place over a year ago and ended in a 3-0 victory for the USA. Megan Rapinoe found the back of the net on the day and is likely to play an important role in this match.

USA Women form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Canada Women form guide: D-D-L-L-W

USA Women vs Canada Women Team News

USA Women have a strong squad

USA Women

Manchester United star Tobin Heath picked up an injury last month and has been ruled out of the competition. Carli Lloyd returned to the fold for her side earlier this year and has been selected for the SheBelieves Cup.

Injured: Tobin Heath

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Canada has named a new-look squad

Canada

Canada have made several changes to their squad with as many as five uncapped players named for the SheBelieves Cup. Christine Sinclair, Diana Matheson, and Erin McLeod are currently injured and will be unable to participate in the competition.

Injured: Christine Sinclair, Diana Matheson, Erin McLeod, Bianca St-Georges

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Kadeisha Buchana, Ashley Lawrence, Jordyn Huitema

USA Women vs Canada Women Predicted XI

USA Women Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jane Campbell; Emily Sonnett, Tierna Davidson, Alana Cook, Kelley O'Hara; Julie Ertz, Sam Mewis, Carli Lloyd; Lynn Williams, Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan

Canada Women Predicted XI (4-3-3): Stephanie Labbe; Allysha Chapman, Jade Rose, Quinn, Shelina Zadorsky; Desiree Scott, Julia Grosso, Samantha Chang; Deanne Rose, Janine Backie, Evelyne Viens

USA Women vs Canada Women Prediction

Canada have named a new-look squad for the SheBelieves Cup and will face a formidable litmus test against the USA. The likes of Evelyne Viens and Samantha Chang have been impressive and will want to make their mark on debut.

With the likes of Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe in their ranks, the USA start the tournament as favourites. Canada's ability to pull off an upset cannot be underestimated but the host nation has better players and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: USA Women 2-0 Canada Women

